Motorists are experiencing disruptions in Wagga's north as council commenced roadworks on a major Estella thoroughfare on Monday morning.
Wagga Council is asking motorists and other road users to plan their trips and allow extra travel time while roadworks are carried out on the eastern end of Avocet Drive in Estella this week.
The left turn lane off Boorooma Street into Avocet Drive was closed to traffic on Monday morning, however council said the thoroughfare will remain open during the week with traffic controls in place between 7am and 6pm.
The road will undergo stabilisation and reseal works on the section between Franklin Drive and the Boorooma Street roundabout and is expected to wrap up by next week if weather permits.
Council's transport and traffic manager Jamie Harwood said Council appreciates the continuing patience the community has shown as road rehabilitation and resealing works have been carried out across the LGA in recent months.
It comes as council wrapped up widening works on another Wagga road.
"We have just finished the stabilisation, granular overlay and widening of Mitchell Road between Inglewood and Brunskill roads earlier this week and I think anyone who drives along that section will be pleased with the results," Mr Harwood said.
"Last week we also had a crew carrying out road maintenance works on a stretch of Huthwaite Street which deteriorated rapidly due to the wet weather events in the lead up to Christmas."
Meanwhile, road stabilisation works on a stretch of Bourke Street between Holbrook Road and Red Hill Road is set to finish this Thursday.
The works are being funded by Council, the federal government through its Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program (LRCI) as well as its Roads to Recovery Program, and the state government's Regional and Local Roads Repair Program (RLRR).
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
