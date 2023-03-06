The Daily Advertiser

Traffic disruptions get underway in Wagga's north as major roadworks commence on major street

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 6 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 2:15pm
Council has begun works on Avocet Drive with access cut from Boorooma Street on Monday morning. Picture contributed

Motorists are experiencing disruptions in Wagga's north as council commenced roadworks on a major Estella thoroughfare on Monday morning.

