Archie Davis from Seymour Broadford Cycling Club has claimed a memorable win on his first trip to the Tolland Open

March 5 2023 - 7:30pm
16-year-old Archie Davis was the first across the line in Sunday's 72km handicap at the Tolland Open. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

It has been a memorable first trip to the Tolland Open for Archie Davis after he took out the 72km handicap race on Sunday.

