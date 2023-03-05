It has been a memorable first trip to the Tolland Open for Archie Davis after he took out the 72km handicap race on Sunday.
The 16-year-old from the Seymour Broadford Cycling Club made his first trip to the event this year and he was absolutely thrilled to take out the win ahead of Manly Warringah Cycling Club's Luca George.
"That was unreal," Davis said.
"That was a really good race, it was tough, hot, windy and it was a real tester.
"But it just came down to holding the right wheels and sitting in the right spot in the sprint, getting up the front but not sitting on the front.
"I wanted to get up there and it was hard to do that without getting blocked, but I ended up playing my cards right and making do with what I got.
"I got my nutrition and water right, made the right moves and somehow managed to do that."
It was a tough finish to the race for Davis who only edged out George by millimetres on the line.
"I was cramping about a k out," he said.
"I didn't know how I would go, so I just thought this is it just do it and give it your all.
"I sat on the right wheel and I saw someone on the right start to go in a little bunch, I hopped on them and then managed to hop out the side and there it was.
"The line was just right up there and I managed to get it, I was pretty impressed.
"I want to say a huge thanks to my nan and my dad for helping me get to the race line today after having a few problems.
"But it's been awesome and they back me 100 per cent which is good."
Davis has achieved quite a few impressive feats in his relatively short career, but admitted that Sunday's win would definitely now sit on top of that list.
Davis also took out the under 19's honours while Will Silver was the first Tolland Cycling Club rider across the line.
Canberra Cycling Club's Lauren Bates was the first female across the line in seventh overall while Tolland's Myles Stewart recorded the fastest time.
In the 89km event on the Saturday it was Tolland's Truman Carroll who was first across the line ahead of Dubbo Cycling Club's Kyle Dunn and Tuggeranong Vikings Cycling Club's Mark Harris.
Dubbo's Isabelle Russell was the first female across the line in fourth overall while she also claimed the under 19's honours.
Stewart also recorded the fastest time in the Saturday event.
