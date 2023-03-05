A disappointed Wagga RSL captain-coach Sam Perry has lavished praise on his side following their elimination from the Cricket Wagga finals series.
Perry was proud of the fight his side showed in their clash against South Wagga, with the game not being decided until the second-last ball of the innings.
"From a coaches perspective it was something to be pretty proud of," Perry said.
"To post 164 was reasonably good from the position we were in and then to bring it down to the second-last ball was something to be proud of.
"Halfway through our bowling innings we weren't given much of a chance as they were batting quite well.
"But the last 10-15 overs we grinded it back and to be completely honest I'd thought we'd won the game.
"As a coach it was something to be proud of, disappointed that we couldn't progress to next week but you can't say we didn't give it a crack.
"We move onto next year and see what happens."
It has been no secret that the Bulldogs have struggled for runs over the past couple of weeks and Perry was happy to see his side post a competitive total of 164.
A large portion of that was thanks to Ethan Perry who top-scored with a solid innings of 53 which Sam was happy to see.
"He took his time and he'd be the first one to admit that he hasn't been in the best of form," he said.
"It was good to see that he got into the fight and scored a gritty 53 and definitely put us in the position to win the game.
"If he hadn't of scored his runs we probably would've struggled to post a total.
"But thankfully Ethan was able to score some sort of total and give us and the bowlers something to defend.
"All credit to him, he's put in a bit of extra effort over the last couple of weeks and he saw a bit of reward from that."
Moving forward signs look promising for the Bulldogs with a number of young debutants getting their first chance to play first grade across the 2022-23 season.
Perry said it was a good sign that the club had so many juniors working their way to the top grade and that he was looking forward to seeing what the next few years would look like for the Bulldogs.
"I think we had four or five juniors make their debut for us this year which is probably too many for what you actually want in terms of availability and selection," he said.
"But it's promising signs for Wagga RSL moving forward with the juniors coming through and there's multiple people in our second grade side that could've made their debut as well.
"As a club we are moving up and it shows as we've still got three teams in finals contention."
