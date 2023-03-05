Riverina businesses will have to start thinking outside the box if they want to attract staff as the jobs market becomes more friendly to job seekers, experts say.
Businesses across the country have struggled with attracting, and keeping staff, since the pandemic began and many are now offering carrots such as signing bonuses and birthday leave as they desperately try to fill roles.
Kaitlin Fuller, COO at Huntsman Recruiting, said regional businesses are going to have to follow suit in this current "candidate market".
Flexibility is going to be key for employers, she said, and work from home packages and even four-day work weeks could be standard practice in the coming years.
"Every industry is different but having the option where people are able and flexible to work from home, or work from different workplaces is crucial," she said.
"I also think you know, moving forward, four-day work weeks is probably something that is something that maybe businesses look to offer."
Another practice that is becoming more common nationwide is monetary incentives outside of the standard salary package, such as signing-on bonuses, she said.
Wagga Plumbing company ICG Fleming are currently advertising for staff and they've offered new starts a $1000 signing bonus, plus another $1000 after three months with the company.
Operations manager Joel Board said the company has struggled to attract staff over the past 18 months at a time when they want to grow their business.
"We're meeting our current commitment, but with more staff it would make things a whole lot easier and more productive. And we'd be able to take on more work at the moment we're having to decline some tenders," he said.
And that's led to some out of the box thinking, such as referral bonuses for existing staff and even looking to sponsor plumbers from overseas, he said.
Ms Fuller said employers also have to think beyond money, and start to think about what kind of work culture they offer candidates.
"It's that flexibility piece, its culture, it's who else am I going to work with to develop better skills and a big part of it is growth opportunities," she said.
"Even, you know, 'we give our staff free coffee every morning' ... that to someone is huge."
Mr Board agrees and said his company is now working on what they can do to make ICG the best place to work that it can be.
"It's early days of looking at the culture of the company and trying to improve that," he said.
"Trying to find the people is a good problem to have if we already got the work there.
"And once we learn how to improve the culture here and how to make everybody happier, that's definitely going to be a good thing."
Murray Riverina employment facilitator Angela Rey said that while there are more jobs than job seekers businesses need to look holistically at what they can do to retain staff.
"It's not just about hiring someone, but retaining them as well ...because it's an employees market," she said.
"[Employers] have to think about things outside of the traditional square, job sharing roles, part-time, can a job be done some hours at home ... to help with childcare issues?"
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
