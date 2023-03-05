The Daily Advertiser

South Wagga will face Wagga City for a spot in the Cricket Wagga grand final after claiming a one-wicket victory against Wagga RSL

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
March 5 2023 - 5:00pm
Seb Graf sends down a delivery during South Wagga's clash against Wagga RSL at McPherson Oval. Picture by Les Smith

South Wagga have won through to the Cricket Wagga preliminary final after claiming a thrilling one-wicket victory against Wagga RSL.

