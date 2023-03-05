South Wagga have won through to the Cricket Wagga preliminary final after claiming a thrilling one-wicket victory against Wagga RSL.
The loss ends the season of the Bulldogs, while the Blues will now face Wagga City for a spot in the grand final.
Blues captain Luke Gerhard was relieved to get the victory with the game coming down to the absolute wire.
"I don't think we had any nails left," Gerhard said.
"It was definitely nerve wracking towards the end and it was disappointing that it come to that.
"But it was good to get the job done and we move onto next week now."
Charlie Greer (9no) would be the hero for the Blues scoring a boundary on the second-last ball of the game to get the Blues to 9-166 and secure the win.
Gerhard was relived the see the pace-man get the job done despite the massive pressure on his young shoulders.
"He hits the ball very cleanly and he did in this instance," he said.
"He got a full toss on leg stump and put it to the boundary which was just a massive relief. It will also give him some confidence going forward as well."
While hardly ever cruising in their run chase, the Blues were looking pretty safe late in the game with Nathan Cooke (7) and Gerhard (60) at the crease at 5-148.
However the quick loss of Cooke, Gerhard, Seb Graf (1) and Jed Guthrie (1) had the Blues sitting at 9-156.
After leading the run-scoring for the Blues, Gerhard admitted it was a tad frustrating to get out with victory in sight.
"Cookey and I had a mix up and then for me to get out not long after and leave it for someone else, I was very disappointed in myself," he said.
"But that's cricket and it was just good to get the job done."
Gerhard was also relatively pleased with their effort with the ball with Nathan Cooke (2-17), Hayden Watling (2-27) and Greer (2-36) leading the way.
"Our bowling wasn't too bad," he said.
"Definitely Hayden Watling, Nathan Cooke and also Charlie were the pick of our bowlers throughout the day.
"We missed a couple of opportunities with a couple of dropped catches and missed runs outs, but apart from that I was pretty happy with how it all went."
The Bulldogs set a pretty competitive total of 164 with Ethan Perry (53) spending a considerable amount of time at the crease to craft together a pretty important innings.
Tim Cameron (28) and Sam Perry (27) also made handy contributions with the bat as the Bulldogs posted their highest total since round three.
