The Daily Advertiser

Bulls dominate Monaro in round one of Championships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 5 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Latrell Siegwalt on the run for Riverina Bulls during their round one Country Championships game against Monaro. Picture by James Croucher

After their strongest preseason in years and a try within the first five minutes, the Riverina Bulls never looked in doubt of winning their round one Country Championships game against Monaro on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.