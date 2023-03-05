In their first year in the Pool A competition, Collingullie-Glenfield Park has proven they're not to be underestimated.
Sitting second on the Pool A ladder by percentage, Demons coach Dane Fuller said he's proud of how his side has improved week-on-week.
"It's a credit to our girls, they've been working hard and our aim is to improve each week, we weren't quite sure how we'd go coming up into Pool A this year, it was a bit of an unknown for us, but the girls are just playing really good team footy," Fuller said.
Defeating Magoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 1.7 (13) to 0.0 (0) in round five of the Southern NSW Women's league on Friday night, Fuller said the defensive effort from his side was second to none.
Crowding in their forward 50 made it hard to find the goals, and a strong MCUE defence prevented them from taking shots from in front.
"If you look at it to eight scoring shots to zero, that's probably better than the overall score looked," Fuller said. "We played well, it was a bit of a congested game once it got into our forward 50 and that just makes it a little bit difficult to have those shots where it makes it easy to kick those goals.
"Full credit to Mango, they did really well in locking in that space and certainly didn't give us any easy shots, we only had a couple of set shots and they really bottled up that corridor."
Keeping MCUE from scoring was no easy feat for the Demons, with Aleah Stone continuing a standout season controlling the backline.
"I don't think we every rely on just one or two, we've got a fairly even spread, but going to the backline I thought Aleah Stone was really really good off that halfback line," Fuller said.
"She read the ball really well and in the time that Mango looked like they were going into the forwardline she was able to cut them off pretty well.
"She's got good hands and she's usually a really good decision maker, she knows how to get the ball and hit her target."
With finals just two weeks away, Fuller said he hasn't thought too much about how the team will stack up at the end of the season, preferring to focus on the job at hand.
"It's just another game as far as we're concerned, we just want to improve," he said.
"We'd love to have the season a little bit longer so you've got a bit more time to build and improve your knowledge of the game but we're just trying to improve."
Elsewhere in the Pool A fixture Ganmain and CSU ended their weeks with victories. In Pool B Coolamon continue their winning streak, Temora served Wagga Tigers a belting and Brookdale earned their third win.
Pool A
Collingullie GP Demons Women 0.2 0.4 0.6 1.7 (13)
MCUE Goannas Women 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Collingullie GP Demons Women: A.Stone 1; MCUE Goannas Women:
BEST: Collingullie GP Demons Women: A.Stone, E.Gallagher, S.Carroll, G.Foster, L.Wilson, R.Kennedy; MCUE Goannas Women: T.Geddes, C.Holland, A.Wood, C.O'Loughlin, K.Abbott, T.Schulz-Cole
GGGM Lions Women 2.2 4.6 7.6 12.7 (79)
EWK Hawks Women 0.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS: GGGM Lions Women: S.Hamblin 4, K.Logan 3, L.Anderson 2, R.Bennett 1, A.Hamblin 1, A.Fisher 1; EWK Hawks Women: B.Anderson 1
BEST: GGGM Lions Women: L.Anderson, K.Logan, B.Walsh, A.Sase, S.Hamblin, A.Hamblin; EWK Hawks Women: E.Petrovic, A.Watkins, K.Jackson, A.Piercy, B.Anderson, D.Heath
CSU Bushpigs Women 1.2 1.2 1.3 2.5 (17)
Griffith Swans Women 0.2 1.3 1.3 2.3 (15)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs Women: A.McCrabb 2; Griffith Swans Women: L.Marshall 1, J.Richards 1
BEST: CSU Bushpigs Women: G.Goldsworthy, Z.Dribbus, A.McCrabb, K.Boerma, A.Grodzki, M.McKinley; Griffith Swans Women: J.Richards, E.Preston, R.Drew, B.Everett, M.Johnstone, M.Rossato
Pool B
Coolamon Hoppers Women 3.2 4.4 7.4 9.8 (62)
Marrar Bombers Women 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.2 (2)
GOALS: Coolamon Hoppers Women: M.Bullock 6, S.Gaynor 1, C.Mcgrath 1, S.Buchegger 1; Marrar Bombers Women:
BEST: Coolamon Hoppers Women: R.Alchin, Z.Cartwright, G.Carroll, S.Gaynor, M.Bullock, C.Mcgrath; Marrar Bombers Women: I.Cunningham, A.Ghirardello, C.Allen, P.McKelvie Hill, C.Kelly, D.Pless
Temora Kangaroos Women 6.3 11.6 16.8 17.16 (118)
Wagga Tigers Women 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 (7)
GOALS: Temora Kangaroos Women: D.Manning 5, C.Walker 3, M.Johnstone 2, H.Derrick 1, A.Reinhold 1, B.Cross 1, B.Gilchrist 1, A.Byrnes 1, K.Lord 1, A.Doyle 1; Wagga Tigers Women: L.Beavan 1
BEST: Temora Kangaroos Women: C.Walker, B.Gaynor, A.Reinhold, D.Manning, B.Gilchrist, H.Derrick; Wagga Tigers Women: P.Jagoe-Shaw, E.Pollard, J.Post, E.Williams, M.Jackson, N.Carl
Brookdale Bluebells Women 2.2 3.2 3.3 3.4 (22)
Narrandera Eagles Women 1.1 1.1 2.3 2.3 (15)
GOALS: Brookdale Bluebells Women: ; Narrandera Eagles Women: L.Smith 1, L.Burgess 1
BEST: Brookdale Bluebells Women: ; Narrandera Eagles Women: L.Litchfield, L.De Mamiel, A.Harrison, L.Smith, B.Hall, R.Marquardt
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
