Kooringal are the first team through to the Cricket Wagga grand final after claiming a gutsy six-run win against Wagga City.
Chasing 144 for victory, the Cats fell just short with Macgregor Hanigan taking two wickets in the 46th over to send the Colts through.
Colts coach Keenan Hanigan was thrilled with the victory and he was very proud of the fight his side showed to remain in the contest.
"It's exciting times and it played out nicely in the end," Hanigan said.
"Obviously we didn't score a lot of runs, but just our fight right to the last ball and last wicket was something that I was really happy and proud of yesterday."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Winning the toss and electing to bat, the Colts were dismissed for 143 with Hamish Starr the leading run-scorer with 32.
Kooringal were looking in trouble at 9-89 before Will Oliver (27) and Eden Breust (23no) put together a 54-run last-wicket partnership to give the Colts bowlers a somewhat competitive total to bowl at.
Hanigan was proud of the performance from the two youngsters and he believed that their partnership definitely won them the game.
"We were at 9-89 and not looking good, but those two boys just batted and played a few shots," he said.
"We said to just keep working in 10's, get 10 runs then get another and we got to 140.
"We thought that we could give ourselves a chance, I knew it wasn't a great total but we could give ourselves a chance with something to bowl at.
"But those two boys, to do what they did in a final yesterday was outstanding.
"I said to the team after the game that partnership won us the game yesterday and it 100 per cent did."
Hanigan was especially proud of the effort from Breust, who was only playing in his second first grade game.
"He only made his debut last week, but he's always been a kid that we've kept a close eye on," he said.
"He is from Temora and comes to training twice a week, he rocks up and tries his heart out and he's only 16.
"As a coach they are the moments that I really cherish as you see the work that they put in during the year and to finally get some rewards towards the end of the season like that is very pleasing.
"He's a good kid to have around and he's got a big future."
Hanigan was also impressed with his side's effort with the ball, especially their ability to keep the pressure on the Cats' batsman throughout their innings.
"We knew we had to take 10 wickets to win the match," he said.
"With only 140 runs on the board you need to take 10 wickets and we spoke about building pressure the whole innings.
"I think we did that, I think every bowler that bowled yesterday did their job and everyone got a couple of wickets each."
