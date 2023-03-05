The Daily Advertiser

Kooringal has secured their spot in the Cricket Wagga grand final after claiming a gutsy six-run victory against Wagga City

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
March 5 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kooringal coach Keenan Hanigan gets a shot away during the Colts' innings against Wagga City. Picture by Les Smith

Kooringal are the first team through to the Cricket Wagga grand final after claiming a gutsy six-run win against Wagga City.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.