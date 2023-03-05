AFL Riverina has held their first trial game implementing the new rolling interchange rule for A grade netball.
Club representatives and umpires from both AFL Riverina leagues and Wagga Netball Incorporated leagues attended a trial match at Equex on Sunday between Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and North Wagga.
Rotating umpires each quarter, the officials got a taste of controlling the game while players came on and off court. AFL Riverina umpire coordinator Sherylle Sheehy said it was a learning experience and that rotations improved significantly throughout the game.
"I think the teams got into the swing of it, it started quite confusing, but once the teams got into the swing of it I thought it went quite well," Sheehy said.
Riverina Football League umpire mentor Vicki Kaylock said the improvement in understanding was clear throughout the game.
"At the start of the game it was confusing, it's a new concept, it's always going to be slow, but they're working on it and they'd worked it out by the end of the game," Kaylock said.
Sheehy said after the game the umpiring group was feeling confident about the changes, with questions mostly pertaining to what to do if there are extra players on court.
With several substitutions resulting in eight players on court for one team, it's an issue both teams and officials will need to watch for.
"I think once we start working through the season it'll start working itself out," Sheehy said.
"I think the umpires are going to have to work better as a team, which is what we've been trying to instil for the past 12 years, is to get the umpires to work as a team and see netball as three teams not just two so then if one umpire notices, they can notify the other one.
"Certainly the players too, I'm sure they'll be pretty fast to say their opposition has another player helping them out on court."
The pair called for commonsense from both umpires and players following the introduction of the rule.
Sheehy said umpires should be ensuring their calls don't disadvantage the attacking team, and should be allowing the game to flow as well as possible, regardless of substitutions.
"it'll take a bit of getting used to, but they'll get there and they'll certainly get there, and you could see that today over the four quarters they improved," she said.
"It's like any new rule, it takes time for everybody to get on the same page and have it working smoothly," Cowley said.
Overall the duo believe the trial was a success and are excited for the impact rolling substitutions will have on the game this year.
A second trial will be run in Barellan next week ahead of Farrer League's round one on April 1.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
