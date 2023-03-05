There's a new face in the room at Wagga Cobined Hockey Association as Lee Murrell steps into the president role.
Taking over from Wagga hockey stalwart Ken Larkin, Murrell said he hopes to continue the legacy Larkin has built and help build local hockey up for a successful future.
"To be clear, Ken's not leaving," Murrell said.
"If you want a mentor, you couldn't have asked for a better guy, and that's for the rest of the committee as well. He's been very much involved in the handover."
Murrell, who has two sons involved in junior hockey, said Larkin has steered the committee through tough times and he hopes to further pursue the programs he has started.
"I wouldn't say big shoes to fill but hopefully a legacy that's worth pursuing," he said. With three key areas he hopes to focus on in coming years, Murrell has big hopes for the future of local hockey.
"The first thing is making sure that the people who do come here enjoy it, you put on a good competition and that culture that we have is maintained best we can," he said. "We're very much an association that is led by its members and we want people to walk away happy and enjoying themselves, feeling really positive about their experiences.
"I want to certainly do more outreach, we lost a few members like everybody did through COVID-19, so we want to get those people back and remind them how good hockey is and that's both getting new juniors on and also getting those players returning as well.
"The other thing is making sure there is pathways for our players to go forward, particularly with the junior girls, a lot of other codes are doing really good work in that direction and it's something that we have the ability to do and focus on."
With plenty of supporters by his side Murrell said he's grateful for the work that's been done so far to get Wagga Hockey Association to where it is now.
Enthusiastic to grow the sport in any way he can, Murrell said the future is bright for the sport and that experimenting with new-look formats and reaching new audiences will help bring new people to the field.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
