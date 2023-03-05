A new co-op style deli set to open in Wagga is looking to bring the best of the farmer's market to a central storefront location.
The team behind the Wagga Showgrounds farmers market are opening the Hidden Pantry, Eat Local Deli & Fine Foods, and want the fixed location to bring the great local produce of the weekly market to a fixed location.
Like a farmers market, Hidden Pantry will be a place where small local businesses cut out the middleman and sell their wares direct to the consumer.
Owner of Wagga Free Range Pork, and farmers market committee member, Steve Anderson will be the main proprietor of the store, but what sets the business apart is the co-op style ownership model, he said.
"There's basically a whole lot of people going to sell their stuff, either on a commission or on a wholesale basis, so we're obviously wanting people to have an outlet to sell their product," he said.
And these other providers will also help run the store by taking shifts and helping sell their wares direct to the customer, just like on market day.
"Those people that are producing their own stuff are the best people to tell consumers what their product is and how it's produced, it's like a farmers market model put into a retail store," he said.
The idea came about as many locals kept asking stall holders where they could get their products outside of market day, Mr Anderson said.
"The idea behind this ... it focuses on eat local deli, anything that is local," he said.
"Anything that is local within local within 200kms is under the local branding, and fine foods is anything that can't be bought in Wagga, but is a really good product."
The name hidden pantry is a literal play on the new location, nestled among the other independent local stores in the Nelso arcade.
But it also plays on the idea that some of these great local products have been hidden from much of the community, and will now get the chance to shine in the central Wagga location, Mr Anderson said.
"Buy local, buy direct from those people ... and clean food, all of our products are preservative free, filler free, binder free."
"There's a lot of products that will be in this venture that essentially can't be bought anywhere else in Wagga apart from the markets."
The Hidden Pantry will be opening in the coming weeks and will open Wednesday to Saturday.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
