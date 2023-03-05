One of Griffith's winemaking pioneers is being remembered as someone who worked to not only grow his family business but advocated for the entire industry.
Keith Douglas McWilliam was born in Griffith on January 2, 1925 to Nesta and Jack McWilliam.
He was the eldest son of eight children and he grew up on the family farm, Farm 130 at Hanwood, now known as McWilliams Hanwood Winery.
Keith moved to manage the Beelbangera winery in his early 20s.
The Beelbangera Co-Operative Winery was acquired by McWilliams in 1943 and under Keith's management, it was expanded and modernised to produce most of the company's top dry reds, as well as other varieties.
During his time at the helm of the winery, Keith built the capacity from 1200 tonnes to 10,000 tonnes. Keith oversaw the construction of McWilliams' New Zealand winery at Napier
In 1946, Keith married the love of his life, Florence Velma Collier and they had four children together, Geoffrey, Brian, Lynn and Susan.
In 1986 Keith retired from worrying about the wine business day-to-day but retained the position of chairman of the board.
Keith loved travel and searching out innovation wherever possible, he had a natural aptitude for construction and farming innovation.
Together with his friend and business partner Alf Nugan, they farmed all manner of crops on Nericon Farm with their specialty being Gordo grapes for McWilliams' cream sherry range.
They also grew carrots which resulted in the first carrot harvester imported into Australia from the US, these machines still operates fundamentally on the same design principle today.
Keith was a strong supporter of the Griffith community in both word and deed with over 60 years as an active Rotarian, director of the Griffith Base Hospital Pioneer Trust Fund, member of Freedom from Hunger Committee, co-ordinator for the Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal and served a term as president of the MIA Winemaker Association.
Together with his brother Stuart McWilliam they advocated for the opening of the Viticultural Research Station as an extension of the CSIRO.
Keith was an avid and competitive bowler winning many club flags with the highlight being a state fours pennant flag, he was very proud of that.
Keith's favourite saying was, "if a jobs worth doing, it's worth doing well," and to his word he applied himself fully to every challenge that came his way. His support and advocacy for winemaking in Griffith area will be sadly missed.
Keith passed away on February 19, 2023 at the age of 98 he is survived by his children Brian, Lynn and Susan, 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
He was farewelled by his family at a private ceremony in Griffith.
