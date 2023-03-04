An Albury teenager accused of murdering his half-brother was overjoyed when granted bail by a magistrate scathing of the prosecution case.
Glenn Bruce Dutton called out "I love you, Mum" moments after realising he was to be freed from jail, where he has spent more than three months since his arrest.
The woman was said to be especially close to Dutton.
The teenager's intellectual disability, it was revealed on Friday, March 3, had made him especially vulnerable in custody.
Dutton was charged with murder after an incident in a Crisp Street, Albury, home on the evening of November 13 in which Isaac Morgan-Wise suffered a fatal stab wound to his chest.
This has to be one of the weakest cases for violence I have ever seen- Albury magistrate Sally McLaughlin
Mr Morgan-Wise died in Albury hospital the following day about 1.45am after undergoing surgery on a collapsed lung.
After his arrest, the court heard on Friday, Dutton told police he and his half-brother had been "play fighting".
A knife Dutton was drying allegedly penetrated Mr Morgan-Wise's chest when the teenager blocked a punch.
Ms McLaughlin, who did not impose a bail curfew on Dutton as requested by police prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Coombs, noted the accused "has no matters on his criminal record at all".
"This has to be one of the weakest cases for violence I have ever seen," she said.
"On the evidence before me, on the charge before me ... there is no evidence of any intention to cause harm."
"There must be serious doubt about the charge before the court."
Ms McLaughlin said concern about a failure to appear was negated "because of the strength of the prosecution case".
She said if released, Dutton would be living in "a supportive environment in the community".
That included care provided through the National Disability Insurance Scheme, under which Dutton had one-on-one support for nine hours a day.
Ms McLaughlin said Dutton had "very limited levels of functioning" so was a "low" flight risk.
"I note there is a very low risk of the commission of offences," she said.
"And so there is a very low risk he would endanger the safety of the community."
Nevertheless, she made it a condition of bail that Dutton not approach or attempt to approach any prosecution witnesses.
But Ms McLaughlin did not require that Dutton report to police once released.
Before granting bail, Ms McLaughlin provided a brief summary of the prosecution facts.
Dutton had been at home with Mr Morgan-Wise and a cousin, 13, when Dutton's mother left about 8pm to buy groceries from a supermarket for dinner.
He and Mr Morgan-Wise began to argue after Dutton was criticised for leaving dishes he had used unwashed, then he was challenged to a fight outside.
"The accused, Mr Dutton, declined to fight the deceased," Ms McLaughlin said.
Instead, Dutton turned his attention back to playing video games.
Mr Morgan-Wise went outside, then returned shortly afterwards to find Dutton standing at the sink.
Ms McLaughlin said Dutton was "in the process of drying a 20-centimetre kitchen knife" when he turned to face Mr Morgan-Wise, who raised his right arm and threw a punch.
Dutton raised the hand in which he held the knife to block the strike.
As he did so, Mr Morgan-Wise went forward and found himself pressed against the kitchen bench. It was alleged the knife "penetrated the chest of the deceased, causing bleeding".
Barrister and deputy senior public defender Michael King said the defence was yet to have "anything that looks like a brief" of evidence.
"Who knows how long this is going to take? He is young, he is Aboriginal and he has a mental health impairment (of an intellectual disability and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder)," he said, of his client's vulnerability in custody.
Mr King said there was no evidence, or "nothing we can find", to show Dutton used illicit drugs.
Ms McLaughlin told Dutton it was important he knew and followed "the rules" of bail, one being "you come to court on the 28th of March".
