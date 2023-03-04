Big banks have failed rural towns

This week's unusually candid admission by two of the big four banks they do not consult with communities when deciding to close local branches should not come as a surprise.
Over the past two decades, the first intimation millions of customers have had that their branch was about to close has been a letter in the mail or a note stuck to the front door saying they would need to make "alternative arrangements".
It is, by then, far too late for protests, calls to the local member or heartfelt appeals to banking HQ to have any effect. And, worst of all, branch staff often only learn of the life changing decision to close the doors a few hours before their customers who are often neighbours and friends.
The problem is far more widespread than people think.
There has been a 30 per cent reduction in bank branch numbers across Australia from 5694 to 4014 since 2017.
Up to 900 of those closed since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.
Thursday's admissions by Westpac and the NAB that they neither consult communities or affected staff about closures was not the result of an uncharacteristic attempt at transparency. They came in response to tough questioning by members of the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee into bank closures in regional Australia.
The hearing, chaired by Senator Matt Canavan, was initially given the impression banks did liaise with customers and staff before lowering the boom. But council and business representatives from one Victorian town said they had not been consulted about a closure despite claims by the bank they had been. The bank had lied.
Financial Sector Union representatives said staff in rural areas often had no hope of redeployment to another branch due to the distances involved. They were told to work from home in call centre roles. This rarely proved satisfactory with the result they often quit of their own accord.
Senator Canavan, and other committee members, were highly critical of the indifference by the big banks to the needs of some of their most vulnerable customers at a time when they were making record profits. It would appear profits trump conscience.
