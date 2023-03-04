After months of waiting, Wagga's Flow music Festival kicked off on the shores of Lake Albert on Saturday afternoon.
Gates opened at the stroke of noon and already by mid-afternoon a crowd of young and old had gathered to enjoy a relaxing afternoon listening to a talented lineup of rock artists.
Organiser Liza Day said the festival would feature "lots of different types of rock" music with a total of eight bands from near and far converging on Lake Albert for the event.
"The whole idea of the festival was to gather working musicians who don't get a chance to get out on the stage before a big crowd," Ms Day said.
She said a highlight of the day was local talent Filthy Rocks who played a mix of their own music and some covers.
"We're trying to showcase these young boys from Wagga," she said.
"They have done support for a few of the big bands that have come down at Tillys."
The event was cancelled last October due to heavy rain and Ms Day is glad to be back.
Lead guitarist of Griffith band The Madcoats, Robert Fattore, was thrilled to be playing an Australian rock tribute at the festival.
"Me and the Chad McLean the lead singer have a passion for Australian rock," Mr Fattore said.
"We had a few beers one night and I said why don't we just do an Australian rock cover show.
"So we have been playing all over the place supporting big bands."
Other bands to feature at the festival included Thunderstruck with an AC/DC tribute, 1987, Mobes, Northbourne, Stripped Back, Reckless and Rumbletown.
Wagga Boat Club commodore Mick Henderson helped coordinate the event and said it has turned out great.
"It's a real family day and after COVID, we're just trying to cater some music events to get people out of the house," he said.
Mr Henderson said the festival started back in 2019 as a fundraiser for the Wagga Boat Club as it was going through some financial difficulties.
"That's where it all began and it was a success," he said.
"From there we thought we'd continue on with it to inject some money into the club and support the local bands."
Mr Henderson also expressed gratitude to everyone who has backed the festival.
"We'd like to thank the community for getting behind us and coming out and enjoying the day," he said.
"Without the community it couldn't happen."
The festival wraps up at 10pm on Saturday night.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
