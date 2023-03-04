The Nationals candidate for Wagga has announced her election priorities following the campaign's official launch this week.
Wagga Nationals candidate Andrianna Benjamin, 33, was joined by fellow party members of parliament federal member for Riverina Michael McCormack and Wagga-based MLC Wes Fang at the formal campaign launch on Friday.
Ms Benjamin said "it was great to be alongside" them both and be supported by members of the community and National Party.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It was a great turnout," she said.
Ms Benjamin said the key message of the launch was "that the Nationals need to win this seat to ensure we look after regional NSW."
"It was a fantastic vibe and I am really honoured to have those people alongside and supporting me," she said.
Ms Benjamin also announced her main election priorities.
"My priorities will include the cost of living," she said.
"I've been on the ground for two months now and I'm seeing and hearing... what's happening in our region and the cost of living is becoming quite a big issue.
"The Nationals in government are fighting for assistance for our community and ensuring we have supports there."
Ms Benjamin pointed out there are already "70 support and assistance programs in Service NSW."
Another "major" priority is the state of roads and potholes.
"They are starting to get fixed up, but... this all takes time," she said.
"We need the resourcing and funding for that, and the Nationals in government have pushed out $500 million for that."
Ms Benjamin said another key priority is childcare.
"Families in the Wagga electorate are currently facing massive issues trying to get their children into childcare centres," she said.
"That's becoming very difficult, so we really need to be focusing on how we're going to try and resolve that problem."
Ms Benjamin said other priorities included health and the workforce involved in that, and also education.
"We need more teachers on the ground," she said.
"We also need more medical staff, whether that be GPs or doctors.
"We have exceptional facilities, we just need the workforce behind them to make sure they are running."
Ms Benjamin said there are a number of reasons why people should vote for her this election including her age.
"The message is clear, the younger generation want a younger member of parliament that they can approach whenever possible," she said.
"They want someone they can come and talk to comfortably whenever they need."
When asked her thoughts on the fact the Liberals are running against her with candidate Julia Ham this election, Ms Benjamin dismissed concerns.
"I'm not really focused on that at all. I'm more focused on my party and delivering for my people and working hard in my electorate for the greater good.
"So I'm not really worried about the Liberals at all."
The election is now just three weeks away on Saturday March 25.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.