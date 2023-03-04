The Daily Advertiser

Nationals candidate for Wagga Andrianna Benjamin unveils election priorities as campaign launched

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 5 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrianna Benjamin with Member for Riverina Michael McCormack (L) and Wagga based Nationals MLC Wes Fang at Friday's campaign launch. Picture courtesy Facebook

The Nationals candidate for Wagga has announced her election priorities following the campaign's official launch this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.