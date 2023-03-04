A key Riverina Highway and rail route have reopened after a trio of fires caused major traffic disruptions in the region's northeast on Friday.
Firefighters are working to put out the blazes along the Olympic Highway near Bethungra, 30 kilometres northeast of Junee.
At about 6.10pm on Friday, Rural Fire Service firefighters were called out to three blazes along the Olympic Highway near Bethungra.
IN OTHER NEWS:
RFS Riverina Zone inspector Scott Conlan said there were a total of three fires.
"The first one was between Illabo and Bethungra on the rail line," Insp Conlan said.
"There were two more fires north of Bethungra, between the township and the Junee Shire Council boundary."
Insp Conlan said as a result of the blazes, the highway was partially closed for approximately one and a half hours.
"We allowed traffic to flow under contra-flow conditions [with the help of NSW Police]," Insp Conlan said.
"We also closed the main Southern Rail Line for about the same amount of time."
While calling in air support was considered, Insp Conlan said the short amount of daylight left when the call went out meant it was not a viable solution.
Insp Conlan said firefighters continued working overnight with the fires now "smouldering" and under control.
"They are still mopping up and blacking out [the fires] in steep, forested and rocky terrain," he said.
He said all fires burnt a total of about 20 hectares.
Insp Conlan said the cause of the fires is being inspected, but said they have an idea of what is to blame.
"There are some suspicions it came from the rail line," he said.
Traffic along that stretch of the Olympic Highway has since returned to normal conditions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.