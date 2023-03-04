The Daily Advertiser

Olympic Highway and Southern Rail Line back open to traffic near Bethungra as RFS firefighters "mop up" three blazes

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 4 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:45pm
Firefighters continue to battle three blazes along the Olympic Highway at Bethungra. Picture courtesy Google Maps

A key Riverina Highway and rail route have reopened after a trio of fires caused major traffic disruptions in the region's northeast on Friday.

