A tiny district not far from Wagga is set to come alive when it hosts a concert for mental health awareness later this month.
Dubbed "Bectric Rocks", the concert will be held on Saturday March 18 roughly an hour north of Wagga at the historic Bectric Hall.
The event will see local talent converge in a night of musical extravaganza set to raise much needed funds to support Temora mental health awareness and support organisation Open Minds Brighter Futures.
Funds will also go to support the 119 year-old pise hall, the last of its kind in Australia.
The event kicked off with its inaugural concert last year after organiser Deb Coddington stumbled across a video on social media.
"Last year I was on Facebook and Phil Moroney, a local man who suffers from depression, put up [a video] of himself playing and singing," Ms Coddington said.
"I hadn't realised he could sing so well, so I contact him to see if he would like to do a small concert in the hall and raise a few dollars for the hall and Open Minds Brighter Futures."
Ms Coddington said he jumped at the chance and from there the event grew with many more artists and attracted a large audience from far and wide.
"Ever since then, he has received so many gigs. He's performing somewhere nearly every weekend.
"So it's been absolutely fantastic for his mental health."
Ms Coddington said it's also a great chance for up and coming local artists to kick start their musical career.
As the days count down towards the event, Ms Coddington encouraged Wagga people to check it out.
"Come and enjoy the serenity in the bush," she said.
"I'm sure it will be a fun-filled evening of live music."
Performers on the night will include renowned country music singer Craig Giles a.k.a. 'Mr Versatile', Phil Moroney and a number of other artists with performances including favourite rock'n'roll hits, country, 70's, 80's, 90's and some more modern pieces as well.
There will also be hospitality vendors at the event with a barbecue and drinks, a coffee van with meals and Mr Whippy's ice cream truck.
"People will need to bring their fold up chairs, their smiles and dancing shoes," Ms Coddington said.
"It will be a great opportunity to catch up with family and friends and to enjoy the serenity of the outdoors in the bush."
Those hoping to make a weekend of the trip also have the option of staying overnight at the precinct, with camping sites available for tents and caravans.
"People must book in advance as this is an extra cost and we are limited to how many vans we can have staying at the site," Ms Coddington said.
Camping will cost $15 per van per night.
The concert will start at 4pm on Saturday March 18 with tickets at $15 a head and under 16s free at the gate. Payment is cash only.
For more information or to book a campsite phone 0409 898 656.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
