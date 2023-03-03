The Daily Advertiser

Man dies days after ute and truck collide on outskirts of Boorowa

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
March 4 2023 - 9:00am
A man has died following a ute and truck collision at Boorowa this week.

One man has died and two more remain in critical condition after a crash involving a ute and a truck, 50km east of Young this week.

