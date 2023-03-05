The Daily Advertiser
Opinion

Under Labor, your money may not exactly be yours to spend

By Keith Wheeler
March 5 2023 - 7:30pm
Real estate is the best investment for most, but under Labor how you can spend your money may change. Picture by Shutterstock

Well, you have been warned. Superannuation changes will not come until after the 2025 election. But far more important, when David Koch pushed the Treasurer Jim Chalmers, he would not rule out a capital gains tax on the family home.

