Under Labor, your money may not exactly be yours to spend

Well, you have been warned. Superannuation changes will not come until after the 2025 election. But far more important, when David Koch pushed the Treasurer Jim Chalmers, he would not rule out a capital gains tax on the family home.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese soon squashed home tax talk. (Imagine the conversation: "Shut up, Jim! That's after 2025!")
Chalmers says his first superannuation changes are designed to hit only the very rich. He's also floated bigger changes. Superannuation money may not be yours to use in the way you would like. He seems to be suggesting that your super may be available only as an annuity - a pension.
Owning your own home is the best possible superannuation. It is possible to live a very comfortable life with a much-reduced income after retirement, if the roof over your head is your own.
Paying off the house is a lifelong task. Often, some repayments are still owing on retirement day. The first thing sensible people do when they collect their superannuation lump sum is finish the loan. Then maybe essentials for retirement - a new car and a caravan perhaps? The rest then goes into investments to ensure a happy life.
Real estate is a common investment, buying a house or houses to provide a rental income. Rents could soar if retired people are not allowed to invest in the rental market.
But Dr Chalmers seems to be suggesting that your money remain in your super fund to be "invested" in government programs like social housing that would normally be funded via taxation.
Remember when Neville Wran claimed that the NSW Government-owned State Superannuation Fund had no money to pay NSW government workers' pensions? Superannuation money was "invested" in NSW government projects, but Mr Wran claimed the money had simply been spent.
Dr Chalmers' superannuation grand plan is just a re-run of the 1987 Hawke/Keating Labor/ACTU super blueprint, the National Development Fund. All superannuation funds were to be required to make available up to 20 per cent of their future income to provide equity capital and "soft loans" to invest in unionised industrial capacity. The 1989 crash and Keating's 1990 recession scuttled that idea.
No one who pays into superannuation (every worker) will gain from Dr Chalmers' think-bubbles. There was no mention of radical superannuation changes before the election - in fact voters were reassured that their superannuation was in safe hands.
I am always wary of politicians who have never worked in a real job, but advanced through the political or academic hierarchy. What about Dr Chalmers?
"Doctor" sounds impressive doesn't it, having such a qualified person in charge of Australia's economy? Well, no. Dr Chalmers has a PhD in political science. He wrote his doctoral thesis about Paul Keating - that's 17.5 per cent home loan interest Paul Keating! That's the same Paul Keating who thought up the National Development Fund! Dr Chalmers is putting his Keating studies into practice.
As journalist Madonna King writes in online news source Crikey: "The Chalmers thesis analyses the prime ministership of the legendary Paul Keating, who has been out of office now for a quarter of a century but who remains a genuine Labor hero. Most likely it's already a manual for success for the young treasurer." I repeat, a manual for success? Learnt from the very person who gave us the highest home loan interest rates Australia has ever had?
So, Dr Chalmers is an expert in Paul Keating. He also has a Bachelor of Communication degree from Griffith University. He was media adviser (spinner) for Wayne Swan. It gets worse!
Superannuation funds are our money, invested on our behalf to give us the best possible chance of a good retirement. Soon you will be contributing 12 per cent of your wages into your superannuation fund, and you expect the very best return on that money.
The superannuation story will run all the way up to the next federal election. But it will make voters nervous who were thinking of changing their vote to Labor at the NSW state election. What surprises can we expect from Chris Minns and his Labor mates after March 23?
Dr Chalmers floated his radical superannuation ideas hoping we'll forget by 2025, but once re-elected will claim a "mandate".
