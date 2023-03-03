Mater Dei year 12 student Cleo Buttifant has been selected for the Australian Emus youth development touch football team.
Selected alongside fellow Wagga local Ethan Semple in the under 18s mixed side, Buttifant said she was shocked when she received the good news.
"I missed the call because I was at footy training so I called them back and I was just in shock, I thought they were calling to say no," Buttifant said.
After sustaining an ankle injury playing netball Buttifant was dropped from the trial program, but was called back a month later.
Buttifant said playing mixed touch is faster and harder than playing in all girls teams, and she's looking forward to the challenge.
"I like the social side of playing touch, and I just enjoy playing, the speed of it is great," she said.
The team will attend two training camps in Sydney before attending the Asia Pacific Youth Touch Cup in Brisbane this May.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
