The Daily Advertiser

Wagga on track for driest and warmest autumn in three years as Bureau of Metorology releases season forecast

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 4 2023 - 8:24am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Data released by the bureau reveals Wagga has just a 31 per cent change of above average rain this season.

Wagga could be on track for its driest autumn in three years according to the Bureau of Meteorology's latest climate update.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.