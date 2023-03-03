Wagga could be on track for its driest autumn in three years according to the Bureau of Meteorology's latest climate update.
On Thursday, the bureau released its autumn climate update with long-range forecasts for Wagga and the wider Riverina region for the next three months.
Senior climatologist at the bureau Hugh McDowell said Wagga is tracking towards a higher chance of warmer-than-average temperatures.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr McDowell said with less rainfall and less cloud cover, Wagga and the wider Riverina can also expect to record colder-than-average minimums.
Data released by the bureau reveals Wagga has just a 31 per cent chance of above-average rain this season (as shown above).
Parts of the western Riverina region are set to be even drier, with Balranald having a 48 per cent chance of an unusually dry autumn.
"A dry signal is more pronounced in the western Riverina," Mr McDowell said.
While Wagga's driest month is usually April, he said early indications are the driest month this season could actually be May.
With the storm season coming to a close, Mr McDowell said the city could also expect less dramatic weather events.
But he would not rule severe storms out of the picture, saying that there is still the possibility of storms in drier weather in the coming months.
The report's release comes as the region's third La Nina in three years nears its end.
The bureau is forecasting this will likely return to neutral conditions with neither El Nino nor La Nina occurring during autumn.
While some parts of NSW have been listed as areas with above normal bushfire risk this autumn, Mr McDowell said the Riverina can expect to see normal risk levels.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.