Local Greens candidates for NSW state election have criticised the sitting member for Wagga's record on renewables during a campaign visit to the proposed site of an 800 hectare solar farm outside Wagga.
Greens Candidate for the seat of Wagga Ray Goodlass visited the proposed solar farm at Maxwell farmer Cam Dooner's land, alongside Dr Amanda Cohn, Greens candidate for the NSW Upper House, and blasted Dr Joe McGirr for his failure to back the project.
Mr Goodlass said the solar farm would be minimally invasive to the environment and is an opportunity to graze around 2000 sheep while generating energy capable of powering more than 100,000 homes at the same time.
"I have strong support for this project, in stark contrast to Joe McGirr who really is very dismissive of this really, very sensible idea," he said.
Mr Goodlass said Dr McGirr's reluctance to fully back renewable energy is a ploy to garner the conservative vote.
"I think he's playing to the conservative vote, definitely. Shame on you Joe," he said.
In other news
Dr McGirr said he has a strong track record on renewables, pointing to his backing of the Renewable Energy Infrastructure Act and various papers he authored on the topic during his academic career.
The issue of solar farms on agricultural land is the issue is more "sophisticated" than the greens are making it, he said, and while he doesn't believe the Maxwell solar project should proceed due to community concerns, he is for renewables overall.
"If we are going to have good laws and good developments in this country we have to be able to debate the issues," he said.
"If our renewable energy transformation is to be successful, we have to make sure that communities are protected.
"There is large scale community concern about the [Maxwell project] there's the visual impact ... possible detrimental impact on the quality of land, salinity of land, water runoff, insurance and fire risks and the issue of the impact on neighbours ... none of those have been resolved."
Dr Cohn, a former Albury City deputy mayor, said the Maxwell solar farm is an example of where renewables and agriculture can co-exist and one that can make the region less reliant on energy from elsewhere.
"A trial that took place in Parkes that ran over four years, they've shown that a combination of solar panels and sheep grazing works ... it increased the carrying capacity of the land by 25 per cent and increased the quality of wool produced," she said.
"It is going to improve the energy resilience of Wagga, not importing energy across the state. When we look at the increased frequency of floods and fires, it's a huge advantage to produce energy local."
Opponents of the Maxwell solar farm say the project is about "money and corporate greed", not the environment.
Maxwell grazier Don Kirkpatrick previously told the Daily Advertiser his community is united in its opposition to the project.
"We're absolutely against the project," he said.
"But in saying that, our community is completely pro-renewable, we all believe that renewables are the future."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.