THE RIVERINA harness racing community hopes Young driver Maurice Johnson escapes serious injury after a horrendous fall at Wagga on Friday.
A five-horse fall marred the nine-race card at Riverina Paceway with onlookers describing the mayhem as the worst accident at the track since it was opened in 2019.
The 72-year-old Johnson, who hails from Young, lost consciousness for a minute and was taken to Wagga Base Hospital with suspected neck, spine and chest injuries.
He was taken in a stable condition.
Narrandera reinsman Rod Coelli was also taken to hospital with an ankle injury.
Fellow drivers Blake Jones, Neil Day and Doug Hewitt fortunately all walked away, while all five horses survived the fall.
Chief steward Travis Quick provided an update on the drivers after Johnson and Coelli were transported to hospital.
"Rodney Coelli had an ankle injury so he's gone to hospital for further tests and an x-ray," Quick said.
"Maurice Johnson was conscious but had back pain so he's been taken to hospital for further observations on that.
"The other three drivers have been cleared of any damage by the on-course paramedics."
Johnson has been involved in the industry for decades and his renowned for his longevity in the sport.
He was driving 21-start maiden Irish Speed in the Steel Supplies No NR Pace (1740m) when she appeared to knuckle and come down.
She was travelling in fourth position approaching the home straight and then bought down four of the six horses, and their drivers, behind her.
The well-backed $1.80 favourite Just A Bit Sweet, who was out in front, cruised away to a 10-metre victory on debut.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Winning driver Jack Painting had no idea of what had occurred behind him.
"I didn't know it happened," Painting said.
It was a nonetheless impressive debut performance from the three-year-old filly that trainer David Kennedy only purchased less than a month ago.
"She trialled really good on Monday and we were pretty confident today because she's pretty-well bred and she did everything right today and did everything easy," Painting said.
