Circa have been referred to as "the rock stars of the circus world".
It is an absolute privilege to welcome one of the world's leading performance companies back to Wagga with their new show On by Circa for one night only at the Civic Theatre.
On by Circa follows eight strangers whose lives cross in the courtyard of an apartment block.
Over the course of a single night they will fight, love, laugh and find moments of beauty.
Circa is at the forefront of the new wave of contemporary Australian circus - pioneering how extreme physicality can create powerful and moving performances.
It continues to push the boundaries of the art form, blurring the lines between movement, dance, theatre and circus.
Over the past two decades, Circa has forged a reputation as the most artistically audacious circus on the planet.
With productions ranging from large scale operas and vast choreographic spectacles through site specific adventures and intimate chamber works, the breadth of its vision is unparalleled.
For the company's new show, artistic director Yaron Lifschitz explores the gift of weight that lies at the heart of acrobatics.
The simple act of giving and accepting another's mass is transformed into a profound meditation about beauty, loss and trust.
To achieve this alchemy, the stage elements are reduced to their most essential: eight extraordinary acrobats, a score by Melbourne composer Jethro Woodward and a striking lighting design by Paul Jackson.
Layering complex acrobatic sequences with sharp moments of close up intimacy, the ensemble creates a stripped back circus of the heart that's uncompromisingly bold and unashamedly athletic.
On By Circa is circus at its contemporary best - as thrilling as it is moving.
Thursday, March 9, 7.30pm, Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre. Tickets from $20.
To find out more and book your tickets, visit www.civictheatre.com.au or contact the box office from 10am-4pm, Monday to Friday on 6926 9688.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.