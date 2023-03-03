The Daily Advertiser

Contemporary circus performers converge on Wagga

By Tracey Simond
March 4 2023 - 10:00am
Representing contemporary circus at its best, On by Circa will feature at the Wagga Civic Theatre for one night only. Picture by Pia Johnson

Circa have been referred to as "the rock stars of the circus world".

