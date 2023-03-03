A bus driver, a police constable and an insurance salesperson walked into a kindergarten classroom on Friday.
It's not the start of a joke, but a serious conversation-starter aimed at teaching new school students the rudiments of bus safety.
A partnership between NRMA Insurance, NSW Police and Busabout Wagga, the program is designed to increase kindergarten students' confidence and safety travelling to and from school in a fun environment.
Currently in its 17th year, the bus safety program will teach more than 1000 Riverina kindergarten students across 21 schools.
Kindergarten students learned how to safely wait, board and get off the bus from NRMA Insurance Wagga proprietor Christine Hillis and bus driver Colin Wasson, before learning about safe people from Senior Constable Jana Schiller.
Mrs Hillis said she was motivated to deliver the program to ensure children get to school, and home to their parents, safely.
"We try to teach them to be safe, not to be scared," Mrs Hillis said.
"After the 13th year, when most of the people catching the bus at every year level had gone through the program, Busabout said the behaviour on the bus had improved beyond recognition."
The problem, according to Mrs Hillis, is sometimes the program works too well.
"Sometimes I have parents come into the office talking about going to Seaworld, and their children pulling them back from the kerb, and explaining bus safety to them for the whole trip," she said.
Senior Constable Schiller's role here is essential - reminding children what to do, and who to speak to if something goes wrong. While most listened seriously to her advice, some were dazzled by her badge and uniform.
"Do you get the baddies?," said a voice from the kindergarten crowd.
"What about people who steal money?" said another.
As the children moved a safe two metres from Mr Wasson's bus, he asked the question everyone had been waiting for: "Who wants to go for a ride?"
"Me!," shouted 50 voices in unison.
