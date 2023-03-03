The Daily Advertiser

Sacred Heart kindergarten learn bus safety from NRMA, the police, bus driver

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
March 3 2023 - 8:00pm
Bus driver Collin Wasson teachers Sacred Heart Kindergarten students safe travel with Christine Hills from NRMA Wagga. Picture by Les Smith

A bus driver, a police constable and an insurance salesperson walked into a kindergarten classroom on Friday.

