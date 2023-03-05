RETIRED AFL Riverina tribunal chairman Kevin Barber hopes he did the 'right thing by football' during his 50-year tenure.
Barber's time as chairman of the local tribunal body came to a close last season as AFL NSW-ACT moved to a statewide centralised system.
It ended Barber's 50-year tenure as chairman of the independent tribunal, covering initially the South West League and then the Riverina and Farrer competitions.
The former Narrandera police officer heard an estimated 600 cases during that time and was renowned for his tough stance on on-field acts of violence.
Looking back on the 50 years, Barber says he served the game and it's players to the best of his ability.
"I've just tried to do the right thing by football and the right thing by the players," Barber said.
"It gave me a lot of satisfaction when I got into a tourist bus at Lakes Entrance in Victoria and a bloke said to me when I walked back onto the bus, he said you used to be a policeman at Narrandera and I said yeah.
"He said me and my wife would like to thank you. I said what for? He said my son got a broken jaw and you gave the bloke 12 or 14 weeks."
Barber believes a suspension of around the 14-game mark was the biggest he and his tribunal dished out during that period.
"I think 14 weeks was the biggest. There was quite often 8-10," Barber recalled.
"I got criticised. People from AFL Sydney rang a couple of times and said that's a bit severe and I said that's how we saw it.
"Some people reckoned I looked after the umpires too much, I would never let them criticise the umpires. I've always said the umpire doesn't tell you you're having a bad day so you're not to tell him.
"I tried for years to keep the videos out because the likes of the rich clubs could have it videoed and the clubs that were battling couldn't. Then if it suited the club, they would use it but if it didn't, they wouldn't. But when all the games got videoed, that made it easier."
Barber was approached by a Narrandera member 'Patto' back in 1972 about joining the tribunal. Initially he said no and had no interest but was eventually talked around.
"The first meeting we had, we went out to Ganmain and a bloke by the name of Len Powell, who was 80, and JJ Carroll who was over 80, they were the other two members," he recalled.
"When we walked in, JJ said you better chair it. I said I'd never been to a tribunal, let alone hear it. But they had hearing trouble. I sat down and I said have you got a format that you follow and they said no, you run it as you see fit. So a couple of days later (the late) Joe Adams and I done a format. And that format is still used now."
Barber said there were a couple of footballers and cases that stand out.
"We had a bloke by the name of (the late) Bluey Walker. He fronted up one night with plaster on his arm," he said.
"Billy O'Dwyer who was the Ariah Park member, he didn't hear that case but there were three other cases on, he said to us that bloke will be marking lambs or fencing tomorrow, that plaster will come off.
"So we went to the hearing and they make a big thing about how he won't be able to play for a month. Every other time he came up he used to say he was going to retire.
"This time, when he went out and we were making the decision, we were going to give him two weeks but seeing as though he had a broken arm, we said you may as well have four weeks and your arm will be healed.
"Anyway, sure enough he had the plaster off the next day.
"They were likeable villains.
"Terry Daniher, he was a witness one time and he was going to overstep the mark and I said you've had your time Terry and he just sat down as quiet as a mouse.
"The respect that the players gave us was pretty good. We had a couple that gave us a bit of abuse but they ended up getting fined."
The tribunal not only dealt with on-field reports but Barber also took great pride in sorting out other matters.
"Another decision when Collingullie tried to get into the Riverina League," he said.
"They were having trouble and got knocked back.
"They brought it to the tribunal and it was too late for that year, but we made the decision that they were to be entered the next year or they were to come back to the tribunal and we would make the decision again."
Barber appreciated the role as club advocate at the tribunal was once a fine art and was disappointed to see the role demise.
"The last 20 years, no one wanted to be an advocate," he said.
"Whereas prior to that they would have people that they would train as advocates.
"Peter Royal from Narrandera was probably one of the best. Buster Fairman was another, he would always say, 'through you Mr Chairman, I want to ask such and such."
Barber worked with about 27 different tribunal panel members during the last 50 years, many of whom have now passed.
"I appreciate the standard of the ones who worked with us, showed no fear or favour and always decisions were made for the betterment of football," he said.
"They give me full support. I'm pleased that I led it."
He does not necessarily agree with the direction the tribunal has taken, where cases are now heard online by a state panel.
"I feel that they're probably missing out, not doing it local like we used to," he said.
'You would get around to the football and see what was going on."
Barber thanked the Narrandera club for being their nominated tribunal member for the past 50 years. He also thanked Georgie Campbell, Joel Robinson and all at the AFL House Wagga for their assistance over the years.
"They have been exceptional," he said.
Barber said he will remain a Riverina football supporter despite no longer being in the tribunal role. And he was one wish,
"I'd like to see Griffith win a grand final," he said.
"All their supporters, they've got about 400 kilometres every time they play."
