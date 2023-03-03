The Rock-Yerong Creek have made the call to play a trial game on the opening round of the Farrer League.
The Magpies have made the tough call to do away with their bye as such and have pencilled in a third and final pre-season trial game for April 1, the opening round of the competition.
TRYC drew the opening round bye but co-coaches Brad Aiken and Heath Russell decided to schedule a third trial game to hopefully counter what would otherwise be a tricky start to the year.
With a general bye for Easter in between the first and second rounds, the Magpies did not want to go into the first game against Temora at Nixon Park not having played for a month.
"It will be too long between drinks," Aiken said this week.
"We play Narrandera (on Saturday), then we play Tigers two weeks after that and then we play Howlong on the first round. Then we get the weekend off, the same as everyone else, and then we play Temora for our first official round for the Farrer.
"We just thought that would be better for us moving forward and not having that playing Tigers on the 18th and then we don't play footy again until the third week of April."
TRYC have three solid hit-outs scheduled, with Narrandera on Saturday, Tigers on March 18 and Howlong on April 1.
The April 1 trial works well for Howlong as the Hume League does not start until April 15.
"It accommodated Howlong too, they don't play until two weeks after that," Aiken said.
"They're on the same line as we are, we just want to go in with some runs on the board otherwise all you're trying to do is pace the boys and running them hard when match fitness is the best sort of fitness I guess."
