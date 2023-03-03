The Daily Advertiser

Group Nine have asked Brothers to explore a merger between their junior and senior clubs

MM
By Matt Malone
March 3 2023
Brothers celebrate their under 16 premiership last year. Picture by Les Smith

GROUP Nine Rugby League has encouraged Brothers to explore a merger between their junior and senior clubs.

