GROUP Nine Rugby League has encouraged Brothers to explore a merger between their junior and senior clubs.
Brothers' decision to withdraw their first grade team from the Group Nine competition was given the green light at a meeting with clubs on Wednesday night.
The Group Nine's board's approval was subject to a number of terms being met, most of which Brothers were already working hard towards.
Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe revealed the conditions tied to Brothers, for being able to stay in the competition with three teams for 2023 season - reserve grade, under 18s and leaguetag.
"Our support was based on the requirement to fill three grades," Hinchcliffe said.
"We also started to talk about putting a goal in place to have a certain number of player registrations within reserve grade because obviously that will be really important that they fulfil their obligations there for the year.
"A recovery plan which explores all the opportunities and milestones that are required for Brothers to re-enter in 2024 and part of that was investigating whether it was an opportunity for a merger between the junior and senior football club, as a bit of a trial.
"To be honest, no requirement, or hard requirements I suppose, but what we would like is for Brothers to have a good look at that and see if there was some viability.
"The other space was the development of a strategic plan. Hopefully Brothers return in 2024 but we know that it's not a 12 month thing.
"You need some ongoing support and milestones and having the club work through the process of developing a strategic plan will help solidify those milestones and what's really important for Brothers and help set them up for a sustainable future."
Brothers are confident in their ability to field three teams this year, particularly on the back of an under 16 premiership last season.
The club has appointed Lee Wetherill as reserve grade coach, while Chris Suckling will coach leaguetag again and Tim Humphries has been put in charge of under 18s.
