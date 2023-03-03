The Daily Advertiser

A qualify field of around 130 riders are set to hit the road around Ladysmith this weekend for the Tolland Open

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated March 3 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Smith and Titus Madeley are looking forward to competing in this weekend's Tolland Open. Picture by Les Smith

Everything is gearing up nicely for this weekend's Tolland Open with a healthy field set for the two days of racing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.