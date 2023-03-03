Everything is gearing up nicely for this weekend's Tolland Open with a healthy field set for the two days of racing.
Saturday will see competitors complete an 89km journey while on Sunday it will be a tad shorter at just 72km.
There is over $16,000 in total prize money on offer across the two days with $1000 going to both the overall winner and first female across the line.
Currently there is around 130 entries for the event that include both local riders and some that coming from further afield to compete.
One of those riders making the trip down is Canberra's Cameron Rogers who is widely regarded as one of Australia's best young riders.
Leading the Wagga charge will be Sean Smith, Titus Madeley and Myles Stewart while Myles' sister Bronte will also be one to watch.
Smith recorded a solid fourth place finish in the Raymond Jarratt Classic last weekend and was looking forward to the two races held out at Ladysmith.
"It was a good hit out last year," Smith said.
"I'm excited to get in this weekend and have a good crack."
Smith is competing in the National Road Series (NRS) this year with Criterium Racing and was looking forward to having a couple of his teammates come down to compete in the event.
"We have three or four guys coming down," he said.
"It should be pretty promising for us."
Smith has been in some good recent form and wasn't totally dismissing his chances of taking home the win, however with some quality riders was making sure to not get too far ahead of himself.
"The legs are feeling pretty good at the moment," he said.
"But I'll see what happens on the day.
"It's always a tough race the Tolland Open and it brings a lot of people from out of town, it should be good."
Madeley is also set to race this weekend and he was looking forward to duelling it out with some quality riders.
"It should be pretty solid," Madeley said.
"I'll get out there and have a good hit out and make sure I have a good dig."
Madeley also competed in the classic with Smith last weekend crossing the line in sixth and he has been pretty happy with his preparation leading into the two races.
"It's been pretty good coming into it," he said.
"Just a little bit of testing and experimenting, back and forth a little bit and a bit of racing here and there.
"It's been pretty good and I feel pretty good at the moment."
This will also be Madeley's first Tolland Open as the 16-year-old hasn't been able to compete in previous years due to the age limit on the event.
"This is my first year being allowed to compete due to my age," he said.
"It should be good and I've got a couple of the boys from nationals who I race with coming down.
"It should be good to ride with them for a while."
