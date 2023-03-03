Zac Masters has been appointed captain ahead of Riverina's Country Championships clash with Monaro on Sunday.
Masters is well experienced in representative football and said it is a privilege to be asked to captain for a second year.
"Last year was my first year captaining the side, but it's always a great honour," Masters said.
"It's a very proud rugby league area and there's a lot of talent, so to be able to lead the side is a little bit special."
Masters said there are several leaders in the side that could have been considered for the job.
"It'll be a cumulative effort from the lot of us to get the side around the park," he said.
"It certainly won't all be me, I'm lucky enough to have some pretty good players in the side."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
With Aaron Gorrell taking on the coaching position this year, Masters believes the team has had their best pre-season in several years.
Playing a trial game against Western Rams and demanding better commitment from players ahead of the Championships, Masters said the side is in a good position.
"Aaron Gorrell's come in with a fresh set of eyes, and fresh ideas, he's got us training early on and everyone's been keen," Masters said.
"We've probably got more high quality players to commit this year to playing for Riverina, where in other years they might have pulled out just because it's a little bit early in the year."
Masters said the first game is always the hardest, and playing a trial allowed the group to dust off some cobwebs, and up their game fitness.
This year's Country Championships has taken on a changed format, with round one now being a knockout game.
Facing 2022's runners up doesn't phase Masters, who is confident the Bulls will be more than competitive on Sunday.
"We haven't had as good a preparation previously, we know they'll be tough to beat but I think we've got the side to do it," he said.
"For me, the knockout adds more motivation to the game, there is no second chance."
A solid mix of players from across a range of clubs, Masters said he's excited to play alongside the best from the region.
Keen to play alongside Nathan Rose and Kyle McCarthy particularly, Masters said they're sharp footballers who will help lift the squad.
"It's a high level of footy because you've got the best players from each club coming for a hit out, but it's always enjoyable," he said.
Riverina will play Monaro in round one of the Country Championships in Canberra on Sunday.
1 Latrell Siegwalt, 2 Hamish Starr, 3 Tristan Eldridge, 4 Braden Draber, 5 James Morgan, 6 Nathan Rose, 7 Derek Hay, 8 Zac Masters (captain), 9 Kyle McCarthy, 10 Jacob Sturt, 11 Josh Ayres, 12 Billy Reardon, 13 Royce Tout; (Interchange) 14 Jordan Anderson, 15 Jake Walker, 16 Hayden Philp, 17 Michael Fenn, 18 Mitch Ivill. Coach: Aaron Gorrell
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.