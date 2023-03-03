The Daily Advertiser

Masters to lead Riverina in Country Championships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 3 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 11:00am
Tumut's Zac Masters will captain the Riverina Bulls in their Country Championships campaign.

Zac Masters has been appointed captain ahead of Riverina's Country Championships clash with Monaro on Sunday.

