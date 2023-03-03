SOUTH Wagga captain Luke Gerhard says last week's shock loss to St Michaels has put plenty of 'fire in the belly' as the Blues kick off their finals campaign on Saturday.
As it turned out, a win over the previously winless Saints last Saturday would have moved South Wagga into second spot at season's end and into a major semi-final clash against Wagga City.
Instead, the surprise loss put the Blues to fourth and ready to face Wagga RSL in a sudden-death final at McPherson Oval on Saturday.
Gerhard conceded the loss really hurt the South Wagga group.
"Yeah it obviously hurt and it did hurt for the majority of this week but I think once you get back to training and realise that we're still in finals and still have an opportunity to claw our way back I suppose," Gerhard said.
"Definitely disappointing that we couldn't get the result, because it all went our way apart from our result, but obviously we've just got to move on.
"That's the thing with any sport I suppose, there's disappointments throughout the season but you've just got to bounce back and move onto next week I think."
Gerhard said South Wagga will now try and use the loss to their advantage.
"The majority of people would say it's a kick in the guts and it flattens your team but I'm more the opposite whereas I think it's put a fair bit of fire in our belly," he said.
"Even just the commitment from the boys this week to know how much it hurts throughout the group to turn up to training and have a really red hot crack during the week, we're playing finals, it's disappointing but it's put a bit of fire in our belly I think."
South Wagga had to make some difficult decisions at the selection table this week.
Nathan Cooke and Alex Smeeth come back into the team, a massive boost, and Gus Lyons and Connor Willis were left out.
Gerhard said the return of Cooke and Smeeth is a big boost to the Blues, who will now be full-strength for the first time this year.
"We had to make some tough calls this week. It's obviously a very tough decision, as it is coming into finals, you've got to pick your best-balanced team and that's how we've gone this week," he said.
"They are definitely big ins for us. Especially because both those guys can bat and bowl. We definitely missed them on the weekend and they'll be very handy inclusions for the first week of finals for us.
"This is the only time we've been full strength all year. We've got to do it the hard way now which is not that bad of a thing I don't think. We've got to be at our best every week now and no lapses."
Gerhard said the key focus this week for the Blues will be taking early wickets.
"It's the same old for us, with the shorter format it's just taking new-ball wickets is the massive key for us and it's probably where we've lacked a little bit over the year, just taking new ball wickets," he said.
"With the bat, bat with some intent and try to put some runs on the board."
