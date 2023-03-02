A former teacher has been arrested in Wagga over allegations of child sex abuse committed while working at a Sydney primary school more than 30 years ago.
Detectives arrested the man, 68, at a Wagga home on Wednesday, March 2.
Police have alleged the former teacher sexually assaulted three young boys, aged between nine and 12, between 1984 and 1988.
The offences were allegedly committed at a public school and during camping trips.
The man was taken to Wagga police station and charged with seven counts of sexual assault, three counts of homosexual intercourse with a pupil and two counts of buggery.
He appeared before Wagga Local Court on Thursday, March 2, where he was formally refused bail. He is due to appear at the same court on April 26.
Detectives from the Kuring Gai Police Area Command began an investigation into the alleged sexual assaults after multiple reports were made.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.