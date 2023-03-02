The Daily Advertiser

Former teacher charged in Wagga over alleged Sydney sexual assaults

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated March 3 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have alleged the former teacher sexually assaulted three young boys, aged between nine and 12, while working at a Sydney school between 1984 and 1988. Picture by Madeline Begley

A former teacher has been arrested in Wagga over allegations of child sex abuse committed while working at a Sydney primary school more than 30 years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.