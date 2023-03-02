The Daily Advertiser

Michael Finn is hoping for another good night at Wagga Greyhound Club on Friday

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
March 2 2023 - 8:30pm
Tiggerlong Mate picked up a win last Friday for Michael Finn while Helen Finn's Tiggerlong Ruby ran second. Picture from Wagga Greyhound Club

Wagga trainer Michael Finn is hopeful of another good night at Wagga Greyhound Club after picking up two wins last Friday.

