Wagga trainer Michael Finn is hopeful of another good night at Wagga Greyhound Club after picking up two wins last Friday.
Tiggerlong Mate and Tiggerlong Water were both triumphant at the Wagga track and will be in action again on Friday night for Finn.
Finn will have both Tiggerlong Water and Tiggerlong Car going over 525m in the same field and the Wagga trainer is unsure who is more likely of claiming the win.
"I couldn't split them last week," Finn said.
"It is pretty much the same this week but Simsy (Peter Sims) has got one in there that can run a bit.
"It ran a quick time at Temora first start, but Water came out of the box well and she was really good last week.
"It's a toss of the coin, but I thought that last week when they were both well boxed.
"It'll be a matter of who gets around the corner first I suppose."
Mate will also be going around over 525m for Finn.
"It was a real good run last week," he said.
"He hit the line really strong, he's had a bit of time off and I thought he might've got a bit tired.
"But his coming home section was the best of the night over 500m last week.
"I had a look when I came home and I was a bit surprised as he came home quicker than Water."
Michael's wife Helen will also have two dogs going around on Friday night in Tiggerlong Ruby and Tiggerlong Indi.
Ruby has been in superb form in recent weeks, finishing in the top two in her last four starts.
There is an 11-race card set for Friday night with the first race set to start at 6.09pm.
