Wagga cricket statistics - final standings

WAGGA CITY 40 (1.91)
KOORINGAL 24 (1.22)
WAGGA RSL 22 (1.03)
SOUTH WAGGA 20 (1.31)
Lake Albert 8 (0.52)
St Michaels 6 (0.58)
Nathan Corby (St Michaels) 344 runs at 38.22
Josh Thompson (Wagga City) 339 runs at 48.43
Jon Nicoll (Wagga City) 331 runs at 82.75
Brayden Ambler (South Wagga) 324 runs at 81.00
Nathan Cooke (South Wagga) 299 runs at 49.83
Zach Starr (Kooringal Colts) 277 runs at 39.57
Joel Robinson (South Wagga) 245 runs at 30.63
Aaron Maxwell (Wagga City) 222 runs at 37.00
Luke Gerhard (South Wagga) 219 runs at 36.50
Alex Smith (Kooringal Colts) 218 runs at 24.22
Brad McMillan (Wagga RSL) 207 runs at 23.00
Jacson Somerville (Lake Albert) 205 runs at 20.50
Jake Scott (South Wagga) 204 runs at 68.00
Ben Snell (St Michaels) 22 wickets at 15.41
Rod Guy (Wagga RSL) 18 wickets at 11.78
Louis Grigg (Wagga City) 18 wickets at 12.67
Tim Cameron (Wagga RSL) 18 wickets at 13.50
Jake Scott (South Wagga) 17 wickets at 8.12
Keenan Hanigan (Kooringal) 17 wickets at 13.71
Nathan Cooke (South Wagga) 17 wickets at 14.88
Sam Smith (Wagga RSL) 17 wickets at 15.59
Will Oliver (Kooringal Colts) 17 wickets at 17.53
Luke Naumann (Wagga City) 15 wickets at 10.20
Jack Harper (Wagga City) 15 wickets at 12.47
Nathan Corby (St Michaels) 15 wickets at 15.60
Mcgregor Hanigan (Kooringal) 14 wickets at 12.43
Wagga City v Kooringal at Robertson Oval
Wagga RSL v South Wagga at McPherson Oval
Wagga City 8-213 d Kooringal 9-195
Wagga RSL 7-135 d Lake Albert 9-132
St Michaels 196 d South Wagga 179
March 11 - Preliminary final at Robertson Oval
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.