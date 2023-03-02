Woman charged with alleged assault on toddler as viral video leads to arrest

A heart-wrenching video filmed on Wagga's streets and doing the rounds on social media has led to the arrest of a woman following an alleged domestic violence incident in central Wagga over the weekend.
The video circulating on social media and seen by The Daily Advertiser appears to show an adult female screaming at a small child to "come here".
The footage, which appears to be filmed from across the street, then shows the woman dragging the child towards them by the hair.
In the video, which was widely circulated on Wagga-based Facebook groups and pages, the child can then be seen rubbing their head as if in pain.
Following an investigation officers from Riverina Police District arrested a 37-year-old woman at a home in Mount Austin at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, March 2.
Police will allege that the woman assaulted a three-year-old girl in Docker Street at about 12.30pm on Saturday.
She was taken to Wagga Police Station and charged with common assault (domestic) and contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic).
The woman was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Wagga Local Court on May 17.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
