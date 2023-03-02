The Daily Advertiser
Police

Riverina Police District arrest 37-year-old Wagga woman on domestic assault charges after alleged assault on three-year-old

Updated March 3 2023 - 1:20pm, first published March 2 2023 - 7:45pm
Woman charged with alleged assault on toddler as viral video leads to arrest

A heart-wrenching video filmed on Wagga's streets and doing the rounds on social media has led to the arrest of a woman following an alleged domestic violence incident in central Wagga over the weekend.

