A frequent Wagga flyer has expressed cautious optimism after Qantas announced plans to resume direct flights to Melbourne within weeks.
From the end of March, Qantas will bring back its direct Wagga-Melbourne return flights.
Returning after a seven-month hiatus, Qantas said there will be one more weekly return service on that route when it returns, with flights set to run on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wagga resident and IT worker Nick Spragg said he often prefers Qantas welcomed their return.
"It's great they are reintroducing the flights," he said.
With the national carrier suspending flights on the route last August, Rex has had a monopoly and Mr Sprag welcomed the return of competition in the market.
"We've only got one carrier at the moment, so I'm hoping the introduction will provide some competition," he said.
He said during the suspension, prices for return and even single fare tickets rose by up to $100.
But despite the optimism, Mr Spragg remains a bit unsure about which direction ticket prices will go.
"Duopolies across a "wide range of industries in Australia are showing prices rising above inflation," he said.
"We'll now just have to wait and see what happens."
Qantas has also announced the introduction of a further two return flights from late October.
Qantas explained the reason it is now able to restart the route is due to changes to its network and increased resourcing levels.
Qantas pointed out that the suspension of the Melbourne-Wagga service was not due to demand.
Last weekend the state government and Qantas announced six 'new' flights on the Melbourne-Wagga route.
However Qantas has since clarified this is only three weekly return flights more than those being delivered before last year's suspension.
Meanwhile, Qantas has announced it will introduce a further Brisbane-Wagga return flight in late March, bringing up its total to five per week.
Brisbane-Melbourne flights currently operate on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.