The Daily Advertiser

Brothers' withdrawal from the Group Nine first grade competition has been given the green light

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 2 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brothers have been given the green light to withdraw from the Group Nine first grade competition. Picture by Les Smith

BROTHERS president Zac Wilson says the club's decision to withdraw their first grade team is in the best interests of both themselves and Group Nine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.