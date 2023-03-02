BROTHERS president Zac Wilson says the club's decision to withdraw their first grade team is in the best interests of both themselves and Group Nine.
Brothers' move to withdraw their first grade team from the competition was given the green light at a Group Nine meeting on Wednesday night.
The Group Nine board and clubs threw their unanimous support behind Brothers, giving the all clear for the club to stay in the competition with three teams for the upcoming season.
The support isn't without stipulations but both Brothers and Group Nine are confident the requirements will be met.
Wilson, in his first season as Brothers president, told of how difficult the decision was to come to.
"It was a very difficult decision to make but we believe we made a well-informed decision that took into account the best interests of both our club and our current playing group," Wilson said.
"We also believe making this decision early will help all clubs within the group to adapt to this and we are very hopeful that this will only be a one year issue."
He added that he believes Brothers' move is in the best interests of the Group Nine competition and the game more broadly.
"In putting our proposal forward, we have received strong support from the Group Nine board, NSWRL and a number of Group Nine clubs - to which we are very appreciative," Wilson said.
"We have been in continual contact with the Group Nine board, in particular Andrew Hinchcliffe, and have continued to work through any parts of our proposal that we might need to clarify for them.
"This decision has been arrived at in the best interests of the group as a whole as to avoid lop-sided results, and to further keep players in the game - instead of walking away, and also to give Brothers the opportunity to reset over this season and return to being a competitive club in first grade.
"We have continued to fare well in the overall club championship, despite some underwhelming years in first grade, and continue to produce strong juniors and leaguetag teams."
Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe said the entire competition is behind Brothers and want to see their first grade back next year.
"There wasn't any objections to supporting Brothers for continuing as a club for the season 2023 without a first grade team," Hinchcliffe said.
"There was some really good conversation. Zac Wilson took a good 10 minutes to explain and outline the current situation the Brothers club are facing, some contributing factors, what the recovery plan and next steps kind of look like.
"That was really healthy for everyone to hear that and everyone is really supportive."
It was decided that the Group Nine draw would remain unchanged for the upcoming season, despite some opposition from clubs.
" It wasn't a unanimous vote, seven of the nine clubs voted for unchanged," Hinchcliffe said.
"There were a couple of clubs that voiced some concerns and warranted concerns because there are impacts, no doubt, but it also impacts the other way if you go messing and changing now."
Brothers, when announcing their intention to withdraw their first grade team, cited significant player movements away from the club as the major reason.
Wilson said there are a number of factors behind this.
"There are a number of reasons for the significant player movements that have occured - players moving away for work or uni, players retiring or players taking a break from our game," he said.
"Within the Wagga clubs there are players that tend to float between the three senior clubs, which also impacts numbers."
