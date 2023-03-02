Junior athletes Grace Krause and Daniel Okerenyang are eyeing off Youth Commonwealth Games qualification after a successful NSW Junior Championships last weekend.
Coach Greg Wiencke said he is proud of his athletes efforts over the weekend as they begin to prepare for the Australian Junior Track and Field Championships.
"For Daniel and Grace, it's not so much the domestic stuff they're looking at now, it's great to get a state medal but we're looking at world champs, Commonwealth Games and maybe even the Olympics, those bigger qualifiers are what we're focusing on over the next couple of years," Wiencke said.
Having previously jumped the nationals qualifying distance, Okerenyang was down on his usual distance but was still pleased with his performance.
"Daniel was lucky enough he'd already done the national qualifying distance for nationals, at All Schools where he broke the Australian record," Wiencke said.
"He's just come back from Uganda, where he was for a month, so he only had two weeks to get prepped up for states so it was good to see him come back into some sort of normality and form, he was a little bit down on where he's usually at but we expected that."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Jumping a metre short of his usual triple, Okerenyang surprised himself with a personal best long jump.
Wiencke said that hype around the young jumper has continued to increase since he took the world number one spot last year.
"A lot of the head jumps coaches are taking a lot of notice of Daniel, and know he's the one to beat, so it's quite exciting for what's to come," he said.
Krause also had an impressive meet, with gold in both the 100m and 200m sprint, and silver in long and triple jump.
"Looking at the world rankings, she's number two now for her efforts in the triple jump," Wiencke said,
"She's right up there in the under 20s age group too, so being a 15 year old and ranked that high in the under 20s is amazing."
Despite taking silver, Krause wasn't jumping as far in Sydney as she has been in training.
Chasing a 6 metre jump, Krause managed a 6.20m foul, with Wiencke saying she hasn't been able to translate her training jumps to meets yet.
"The performance of what she was chasing wasn't quite there, she's chasing a 6m and she had a 6.2m foul, so she's just not quite getting them on the recorded board yet," he said.
Unfortunately for both athletes triple jump will not run at the 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.
Wiencke said it's particularly disappointing for Okerenyang, who may not qualify in long jump.
"It's a bit disappointing for Daniel because there's no triple jump at the Commonwealth Games, so both Grace and Daniel will miss out there," he said.
"It's frustrating, Grace is lucky enough that she's still got the 100m, 200m, and long jump that she's still in the mix for, where Daniel is probably a bit down in the long jump for where he needs to be for that one, even though he's world number one in the triple, so you can't take that away from him."
Wiencke said for now, the training group will ramp up their sessions in preparation for the national championships in Queensland.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.