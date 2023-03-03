Two Wagga teens will face sleep deprivation, physical fatigue and mental barriers in a two-day endurance running challenge to raise money for a complex mental health charity.
Hugo Currie, 19, and James Boetto, 18, will run 6.4km (or four miles) every four hours for 48 hours, totalling nearly two marathons but facing difficulty sleeping and recovering in between.
CSU medical radiation science student Mr Boetto said he expected a physical challenge but that the real test would be mental.
"It'll be the biggest thing I've done in my life - for sure the hardest challenge," Mr Boetto said.
"That's something that I've been really trying to do these past few months, trying to push myself and my potential."
The challenge will start at 8pm on Friday, March 3, and run until Sunday afternoon.
The former TRAC students decided on the 4x4x48 challenge driving home from a Melbourne convention featuring ultra marathon runner David Goggins and beloved charity running sensation Nedd Brockman.
The boys will have to consider logistics like nutrition, hydration, recovery, sleep, injuries, ice baths and fatigue as they run three chosen routes around Lake Albert.
"It's also quite exciting because with challenges like this, there's no guarantee that you'll finish," Mr Boetto said.
The pair are raising money for SANE Australia - you can donate to their page online here.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Currie moved to Canberra to study engineering and physics at ANU but will return to Wagga for what he agreed would be the hardest challenge of his life.
"We wanted to do something for the community," Mr Currie said.
"And we wanted to push ourselves to see what's possible - it's a mental resilience test."
He said the whole weekend would be a "balancing act".
"We'll burn between 10,000 and 15,000 calories on the weekend, so we have to make sure we're fuelling our bodies at regular intervals," Mr Currie said.
"And it's hard because you can't do it just before the run because then it'll be uneasy in your stomach."
The boys have posted the start times for their planned runs on their Instagram page to encourage people to join them on runs, which they'll always be starting and finishing at the Wagga Boat Club on Lake Albert.
People can cheer them into their final run on Sunday, March 5, around 4.30pm at the Boat Club.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.