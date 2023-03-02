Kooringal captain Hamish Starr is confident his side has got the potential to book their spot in the Cricket Wagga grand final.
The Colts will face Wagga City at Robertson Oval on Saturday with the winner set to progress straight through to the final while the loser will face the winner of the second final between Wagga RSL and South Wagga.
Starr believes his side can hand the Cats their first loss in the one day competition after two promising performances in their previous clashes this season.
"Yeah I reckon we are a fair chance," Starr said.
"The first game we played them we didn't score enough runs and by the time we got ourselves back in the game it was a little bit too late and the game had passed us.
"Then the week just gone, we were in a position to win the game but fell over and didn't get the job done."
The Cats and Colts duelled just last Saturday with Starr taking responsibility for the loss despite an impressive innings of 67.
"There was never a stage where we felt under pressure when me and Krak (Keenan Hanigan) were batting together," he said.
"But then to lose Krak and for me to get out a couple of overs later really took the momentum away from us.
"It's always going to be hard when two new batsman come out and we definitely missed an opportunity there on the weekend to get a win.
"But we have got a second chance this weekend which is huge for us and if we can go out there and put it all together for the first time this year then I think we can match it with anyone."
Both sides are expected to make changes ahead of the clash with Wagga City expected to welcome back Richie Turner and Luke Naumann while the Colts will add Zac Starr to their side.
Although disappointed to not take the win on Saturday, Starr was pleased to see his side post a competitive score while also happy to spend an extended amount of time at the crease himself.
"I've hardly scored a run all year," he said.
"So to get myself back into the runs and put some runs on the board as a team was really encouraging.
"Especially coming into finals as the whole comp restarts now essentially and it doesn't matter if you finished first, second, third or fourth.
"It's not like footy when you get a home ground advantage, because your home ground advantage here in Wagga is five minutes down the road.
"I keep saying to the boys that anything can happen in finals, it's a funny game cricket as you can be winning the game right up until the last 10 balls of the match and it can change very quickly."
Starr also admitted that his side is embracing their underdog status with the pressure likely to sit with the undefeated Cats on Saturday.
"We are definitely going in with the underdog tag," he said.
"No one likes being the favourite as everyone loves the underdog story, so for us this weekend we are going to have a shot at the dartboard.
"We can afford to take the risk as we are coming in as the underdog, there's no pressure on us.
"In the one day comp they are undefeated and the way I see it all the pressure is on them.
"Pressure does different things to different people, so we will definitely be using that to our advantage."
