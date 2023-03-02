One club will register their first win of the year on Friday night, as CSU Bushpigs and Griffith face off in a bottom-of-the-table clash in round five of the Southern NSW Women's league.
Neither side is feeling pressure to perform though, with Bushpigs captain Gab Goldsworthy saying her side is focusing on themselves, not their opposition.
"We're just super excited that uni is finally back and everyone is back on deck and at training," Goldsworthy said.
"The progress we've made in the past three games, we've just improved so much week on week, so that's what we're really excited about, we're not really thinking about the opposition too much."
Goldsworthy said the club has picked up a few players through O-week but has been hit by interested individuals not able to afford full registration to play just three games.
Though winless this season, Bushpigs have been competitive in all their games but have struggled to convert.
The squads focus however remains on their intent and winning ground balls before they shift to converting.
"Having a couple of games under their belt makes them, I've noticed, a lot more hungry and enthusiastic," she said.
"Our focus has been our intent, and competition for the ball. We think if we bring that, that'll put us in good stead and those will come."
Griffith coach Trevor Richards said his side has found momentum over the past two weeks and is looking forward to taking the field again.
"I thought Collingullie jumped out of the blocks and clocked us, but it was a good game and we thought we were in a really good position," Richards said.
"Even last week, the scoreline looked like Mango dominated, but in the first quarter we led 2-0, and we should have probably been up 12-0.
"We had opportunities a few times but we just didn't utilise it, and that's how footy works sometimes."
Richards said the side has been improving week on week and he's been pleased to see the game clicking for new players.
"You could see a few of them with wide eyes thinking 'this isn't what I was expecting' but they've really embraced that and enjoyed it," he said.
"It's a big chance if you haven't done it before."
With both sides confident they'll have good numbers for their game at Narrandera, both are keen to secure their first win of the season.
Elsewhere in the Pool A fixture, East-Wagga Kooringal will look to hand Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong their first defeat, while Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will host Collingullie. North Wagga have the bye.
In Pool B, Wagga Tigers are chasing their first win over Temora, Coolamon will take on Marrar, and Narrandera host Brookdale at home. Turvey Park have the bye.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
