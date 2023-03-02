The Daily Advertiser

First win up for grabs for CSU, Griffith ahead of round five of women's season

Pip Callan disposes of the ball during Griffith's round four game against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes. Picture by Liam Warren

One club will register their first win of the year on Friday night, as CSU Bushpigs and Griffith face off in a bottom-of-the-table clash in round five of the Southern NSW Women's league.

