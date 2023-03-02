Wagga RSL captain-coach Sam Perry is hopeful that his side can put enough runs on the board to defeat South Wagga on Saturday.
The Bulldogs face the Blues in a sudden death final at McPherson Oval and Perry is hoping that his side is able to overturn recent form and score enough runs to secure victory.
"Fingers crossed," Perry said.
"Earlier in the season we score 290 which was good at Robbo and then the last time we played them we failed with the bat.
'At the end of the day, if our top six can put some runs on the board I think we are a good chance.
"But it comes back down to our batting, it's been something that has probably let us down over the last 6-7 weeks.
"Hopefully the boys can have a bit more confidence this week after having a little win last week.
"Fingers crossed we can take some momentum into this week, score some runs and try and give the competition a shake."
RSL claimed a important morale boosting win in the last round against Lake Albert and the game also saw Coolamon youngsters Braith Gain and Lachlan Higman make their debuts.
Perry said the game against the Bulls was important for his side as it gave them some excitement after what had been a few dour weeks.
"It was a great atmosphere for the club," he said.
"I think to have two younger guys come into your group always changes the dynamic a little bit.
"It was more than just two blokes making their debut, they had their families there which is a great thing and we pride ourselves as a club on being a family club.
"It was great to have Braith and Lachie's parents there to see them receive their caps and then it was topped off by a gritty win.
"It was definitely confidence boosting and I think a few of the boys mentioned they hadn't got as excited as they did last week for a few weeks which is good to know."
Gain will return to second grade for this week, while Will Morley will also remain on the sidelines with a broken thumb.
Jarrod Byrnes will make his return to the top grade after missing the past few weeks with a shoulder complaint.
Perry and Higman guided the Bulldogs to a comeback victory on Saturday and Perry admitted that they had contemplated potentially changing up their batting order if the need required against the Blues.
"We've definitely floated the idea of just changing the batting order around," he said.
"But I think if you change the order around it doesn't show a lot of faith or confidence in the guys that are there.
"The guys that are there, whether it's Ethan (Perry), Sammy Smith, Brad McMillan or whoever it is, they have scored runs the last 4-5 years in first grade cricket.
"They are genuine first grade cricketers, they just haven't put many runs on the board the past few weeks."
