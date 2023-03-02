Talented Australian golfer Karis Davidson says she would love to win next week's inaugural $50,000 Women's Pro-Am.
Over 40 professional golfers will hit the fairways of Wagga Country Club next week for the first edition of the two-day women's pro-am.
Davidson, who will head to the United States shortly afterwards to play the LPGA Tour, did not hesitate on committing to the Wagga event once it was introduced as part of the Australasian WPGA Tour.
Davidson was a special guest of Wagga Country Club two years ago when she played in the Ladies Classic and then finished top five at the men's pro-am a couple of days later.
Her first taste of Wagga ensured she was quick to commit to the club's inaugural ladies pro-am.
"I really enjoyed it last time I was there," Davidson said.
"Everyone was so welcoming and I really enjoyed being with all the women at the club so I think it's just great that they've developed a women's Pro-Am.
"We need more of that in Australia. Wagga's such a nice place to have an event like that, it gives you a taste of what Australia's like, it's great."
Davidson has spent most of her recent time working hard on her game at practice.
She's happy with her performance at her two most recent tournaments, finishing 13th at the Victoria Open and a tie for third at the Melbourne International.
Davidson would love a win at Wagga.
"Yeah that would be awesome. It's already going to be an enjoyable week but to win as well that would be really cool," she said.
Davidson, who was born in Scotland but is based at Gold Coast, is ranked 307 in the world heading into her trip to Wagga.
The 24-year-old enjoyed her rookie season on the LPGA Tour last year, making the cut in eight of her 11 starts with a career-best finish of a tie for eighth at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational with partner Daniela Darquea.
"I'll have more starts this year, which is great," she said.
"This event fitted in well. I was going to go to America early but the first event over there is in Arizona, and I'm going to be arriving in LA and it's the next state across and I didn't want to get jetlagged again going over to the golf house in Orlando so it fitted in perfectly.
"I've just been doing a lot of work. I've been practising and being going to the gym a lot, training. My coach Dom, he's away at the moment, but when he was here I was going up to the Sunny Coast and doing a few days with him.
"I've been playing but also practising a lot as well."
Davidson had hoped more than the 40 plus players signed up would have supported the Wagga event but she is sure it will get bigger with each year.
"It's good but it's a shame more girls couldn't come down. Every event has to start somewhere and I think it can definitely build over the years," she said.
"They definitely will because everyone's so welcoming and just down-to-earth country folk.
"A few of the girls have already gone overseas. Some go the middle of March, some late March. There's always going to be a tournament where some people can make it and some people can't.
"The club have been wanting to produce this Pro-Am for quite a bit of time now and now it's going ahead it's great."
