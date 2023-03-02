A man is facing almost 30 charges as police allegedly uncovered a haul of weapons, drugs and suspected stolen goods in a raid on a southern Riverina home.
Murray River Police District had been investigating allegations a man had illegal firearms in his possession when they executed a search warrant early on Wednesday morning.
Investigators descended on a home on Range View Drive at Jindera around 8am, where the search allegedly led to the discovery of five guns, drugs including methamphetamine, and a quantity of goods believed to have been stolen - some from interstate.
Among the firearms were two shortened .22-calibre rifles, a .22 rifle, an air rifle and a pistol.
Police arrested a 42-year-old man, who was later charged at Albury police station.
He is facing 10 counts of drug possession, six charges of not keeping a firearm safely, and two each of possessing an unauthorised firearm, ;possessing an unauthorised pistol, possessing a shortened firearm without authority and receiving property stolen outside NSW.
The man has also been charged with possessing ammunition illegally, possessing a non-prescribed electrical devise and having suspected stolen goods on the premises.
He is due before Albury Local Court on Thursday.
