Police charge man with 27 offences after Jindera search warrant allegedly uncovers guns, drugs, stolen goods

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated March 2 2023 - 11:29am, first published 11:20am
A Jindera man is facing almost 30 charges after police executed a search warrant on Wednesday. Pictures by NSW Police

A man is facing almost 30 charges as police allegedly uncovered a haul of weapons, drugs and suspected stolen goods in a raid on a southern Riverina home.

