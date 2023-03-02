The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/The Weekender - List

Laughs, beats, gigs and broncs: What's on around Wagga this weekend

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated March 2 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laughs, beats and broncs: What's on around Wagga this weekend

What's on around Wagga this weekend? Just a little bit - stay in town or hit the road, because there is plenty happening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.