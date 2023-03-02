Laughs, beats and broncs: What's on around Wagga this weekend

What's on around Wagga this weekend? Just a little bit - stay in town or hit the road, because there is plenty happening.
You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
Riverina Comedy Club returns with funny man Tommy Dean headlining after some of the best regional comedians the Riverina has to offer. Doors open to the show at Tilly's at 7.30pm, and tickets will set you back $30. Save a few dollars and grab one online through Trybooking for $25.
If you can tear yourself away from the local laughs then you are in for a treat with the Multicultural Comedy Gala at Wagga Civic Theatre. The line-up lineup includes names like Tahir (of Fat Pizza fame), Logie-winner Dilruk Jayasinha, Fiona O'Loughlin and Wagga's own Dane Simpson. The 9-minute show starts at 8pm and tickets are $59.90 from the theatre's box office or civictheatre.com.au.
Flow Festival is back and it's going to be an epic day on the shores of Lake Albert. The rock gig is back after being washed out last year. Bosley Memorial Park is the place to be as eight great gigs kick off at midday right through to 10pm. Bands include Thunderstruck, 1987, The Madcoats, Mobes, Northbourne, Filthy Rocks, RumbleTown and Reckless. Adult tickets are $40, teens are $20 and those under 12 get in free. Family passes also available, lock in your ticket through Eventbrite.
Gates to the Lockhart Heritage Truck Show open at 9am. Entry is $5 for adults (cash only) and there will be trucks, vintage and veteran cars and motorbikes on display, with Kenworth and Mercedes the feature vehicles. There will be market stalls, musical entertainment, and from lifestyle demonstrations in the pavilion from 11am. Contact Trevor on 0407 513 974 for more information.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Pomingalarna Reserve, through the Bagley Drive access, for the hill scurry. Most weeks there is a four to five-kilometre short course and a longer, seven to 10-kilometre course. A non-member fee of $4 per person or $5 a family goes towards the monthly barbecue, which coincides with the last run of the month. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Holbrook's Festival by the Sub starts at 4pm in the submarine park. Danny Phegan and band, JAG and Zac and Eliza will bring the tunes, there'll be plenty of food and drink options, market stalls, car show and more.
Missed the Multicultural Comedy Gala in Wagga last night? Head to Junee and catch it at the Athenium Theatre tonight.
Make the most out of and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
Lock in a day and night out in West Wyalong with the Top Town Chicken Races in the morning followed by an evening at the rodeo. Gates to the unusual races open at Redman Oval at 11.30am and there will be a five-race program, farmers relay for children and adults, tug-o-war and more. Tickets from Eventbrite at $10 for adults or $15 on the day, chooks will be auctioned before each race.
Then head to the rodeo ground on Tallimba Road for the West Wyalong Rodeo, with junior events starting at 2pm and the main events from 5pm. Family passes are $40, over 16s pay $15, children $5 and those under five get in free. Bar and canteen available.
Sneak on out to the Wild Vine for Lazy Sundays outside. Doors open at 11am, the kitchen is firing until 3pm and Josh McKellar croons away the afternoon from 1pm to 4pm. Bookings essential, call after 10am Sunday for a last-minute slot.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
