The Daily Advertiser

Hope for Tumut to register women's side for 2024

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 2 2023 - 11:16am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After falling short on numbers to register a women's side in the 2023 Leonard Cup, Tumut will shift focus to building numbers over the next 12 months. Picture by Tumut Eagles Football Club

Tumut's bid to join the Leonard Cup in 2023 has fallen short, but the club hasn't given up on women's football.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.