Tumut's bid to join the Leonard Cup in 2023 has fallen short, but the club hasn't given up on women's football.
Sara Peel played with Tumut in their last women's team back in 2014, and is leading the charge to bring women's soccer back to the town.
With junior players unable to flow into the senior club and senior players forced to travel to Wagga to play, Peel believes there is space for a women's side at the club.
"This year we've tried again to try and see if we can team back off the ground," Peel said.
"Unfortunately with the early cutoff date that there is for nominations to go into Football Wagga Wagga, we haven't been able to get enough definite numbers to be able to say, yes, we'll be right to field a team."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Deciding to hold off another year rather than push forward short numbered, Peel is hoping to get a women's social competition off the group to help prospective players learn the game better.
"It would be open to anyone who wants to learn to come down and kick a ball, and learn the game because there's a lot of players that we had interested in playing this year who had never played before," she said.
Peel believes that if a social twilight competition were to get off the ground, the club could build numbers and skill over the next 12 months, and register a women's team in the 2024 competition.
Peel said Tumut faces several barriers that have contributed to the lack of women's sides run by the senior club in the past ten years.
"We have a smaller player pool than the Wagga clubs being a small regional town," she said.
Additionally the travel required to play has been noted as a barrier to entry, with some players unable to travel into Wagga for away games early Sunday mornings.
Peel said the club also received a disproportionate amount of forfeits when they were last in the competition, which deterred players.
"We get a lot of forfeits because a lot of the clubs, they're registering two teams but realistically they don't have enough numbers for two teams," she said.
"If there's a first grade team playing in Wagga, they just don't have the numbers to travel over to Tumut for the second grade game."
Though the club won't be featured in the Leonard Cup this year, Peel said she's already planning for 2024, and hopes that they'll attract enough players to enter the competition again.
Club president Ethan Kass said the club is supportive of the move, and is optimistic they'll have women's teams back again soon.
"We're hopeful to build up confidence and interest this year, and still hopeful get a women's team next year," Kass said.
"It'd be nice to have a women's team in the area, so we've definitely not given up."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.