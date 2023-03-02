There are calls to transform a tired city landmark into a new home of national-level sport to help put Wagga's bat and ball talent back on the map.
Wagga RSL Cricket Club is lobbying local politicians to create a new home of cricket at Kincaid Street's Wagga Cricket Ground.
Club president Shaun Perry invited state candidates for Wagga to tour the local facilities, which he says have fallen far behind the standard of other regional towns like Griffith and Dubbo.
"This week's first class match between NSW and Victoria is in Albury and not Wagga for good reason. If we want to develop our youngsters and produce the next Geoff Lawson or Mark Taylor, we need to ensure they have the facilities required," Mr Perry said.
"We're asking for staged funding to achieve a facility worthy of Wagga's size and proud cricketing history, and that our elected state representative makes this a priority during the next term."
The RSL Cricket Club wants to turn the ground into a broadcast class facility, complete with lights and a large digital scoreboard suitable to hold Sheffield Shield matches.
The proposed upgrades would take place in three stages; focusing consecutively on the playing and training facilities like synthetic nets and electronic scoreboard, club facilities including a pavilion, clubhouse, and new change rooms, and spectator essentials, like floodlighting and shade.
The redevelopment of the net facilities and oval have been costed by Cricket NSW at approximately $500,000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
While Mr Perry says the club is happy to foot some of the bill, additional funding from the state, and the cooperation of Wagga City Council were necessary to progress works on the oval.
Three candidates for the upcoming NSW state election - independent MP Dr Joe McGirr, The Nationals' Andrianna Benjamin, and Liberal Julia Ham - all said they would seek additional funding for the facility if elected.
"The infrastructure here really needs work - this is one of Wagga's prime pieces of real estate, and should be treated as such," Ms Ham said.
"[The club and Cricket NSW] are right to raise this as an issue and we need to get them and Council working together because we're talking about council facilities ... we need to make funding a priority, and get it developed," Dr McGirr said.
"It's quite disappointing, so I will be fighting to make sure that we get grant funding to have a facility that the community can use on the grounds, and something that is nice fresh and up to date for for the whole cricket association," Ms Benjamin said.
Ms Benjamin also took aim Dr McGirr, suggesting he should have already done something about the ageing facilities.
"He's been in office five years - I think it's quite poor that nothing's been done," she said.
"There are strongest stronger community funds coming out left right and centre. Why isn't this on the table?
"There's always four sides to a story, but why has this been so neglected?"
In response, Dr McGirr said he had been working on the issue with Council since early last year.
"This is an ongoing issue that I would like to see funding from the state government on. First thing is that we need to finalise the planning so that we can develop the funding proposals," he said.
"I will continue to pursue this council and the next state government whoever that may be, probably using the stronger country communities fund.
"After all, this is the city that saw famous Mark Taylor and Michael Slater come into their own as professional cricketers. We need proper facilities for the present and future generations of cricketers."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.