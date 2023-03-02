The Rock-Yerong Creek will get their first glimpse at their new recruits when they open their pre-season campaign against Narrandera on Saturday.
New recruits Curtis Steele, Matt Parks and Don Roberts will all line-up for the Magpies, along with the returning Tom Yates, when the Magpies take to Narrandera Sportsground.
But it's not only the big-name recruits that have TRYC co-coaches Brad Aiken and Heath Russell excited, it's a new wave of youth that has returned to the club.
Cam Woods, Lachie Bruckner, Aaron O'Connor and Angus Walsh have returned to Victoria Park after playing under 17.5s at Collingullie-Glenfield Park, while Joe Gowland has come across from Turvey Park.
Having not had under 17s in recent times, the return of the juniors provides some much-needed youth as TRYC look to go one better in 2023.
"We've obviously recruited a couple of new blokes and our numbers have been probably the best they've been since I've been out there. There are a lot of positives," Aiken said of the Magpies' pre-season.
"We've got a few young blokes back, a few that played with us through the junior ranks. They headed across to 'Gullie to play 17s and now they've made their way back, which is nice for our club. They're all training really well, are good kids and are going to be a great acquisition to our footy club.
"I don't know exactly where they're going to fall yet but we'll soon know after Saturday. They'll get a crack in the trial game."
Reigning Gerald Clear Medallist, Riley Budd, will be the only key player missing for TRYC on Saturday.
For Aiken, the opening trial game is about getting a look at his new players.
"Just for our new blokes to start getting the idea of how we're trying to play. For us this week, it's probably about seeing where they fit into the scheme of things," he said.
"We'll get to see all our new recruits pretty much, and all our new young blokes so that's what we're after. We'll go in with a pretty decent side, it's just how we're going to set them up to be honest."
While Aiken will be interested to see how everyone performs on Saturday, he hinted that the Magpies will have a different look this year.
"It's a bit of an unknown at the moment, it's not a whole new team but without saying too much, our side will have a different concept to last year," he said.
"With the blokes we've added, I think it gives us the depth and the opportunity to try blokes in a few new spots and probably spots they've played before. Where as previously we've tried to teach blokes new spots, which has been great for us because we know that they can do that now but we can sort of fall back on playing them in spots they've played before where they know they can play good footy. We just want to be able to change it up if we need to on the run."
While happy with how the off-season and pre-season to date has come together, Aiken is not paying any attention to the outside noise surrounding the Magpies.
"We're just trying not to put too much on the new blokes that have come to the club," he said.
"Obviously we're hoping they will add what we've lacked last year but we still need the current group and the blokes we've already had to take another step forward as well.
"You can't be blindsided by the fact that yeah we've recruited ok, there's obviously been a lot of noise outside of the club, people obviously have smart remarks to say about what we've done in the off-season but anyone knows that only does so much for you, you've still got come together, you've still got to play good footy, there will be injuries involved, you still need depth and hopefully with the kids we've got, we're hoping they will be a big part of that."
TRYC will take on Narrandera at 3pm on Saturday. They will then take on Wagga Tigers in a fortnight's time.
