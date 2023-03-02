Jed Guthrie is hopeful of notching up a second major win this week when his South Wagga side takes on Wagga RSL in a sudden death final at McPherson Oval on Saturday.
Guthrie played a starring role in Mater Dei Catholic College's thrilling one-run victory in the Byrnes Shield final against Kildare Catholic College on Monday and was hoping to carry that momentum into Saturday's final.
South Wagga blew a chance to finish second after losing to St Michaels in the last round with Guthrie saying that captain Luke Gerhard had told his side to not lose focus on the big picture.
"He just said we need to get back to training," Guthrie said.
"That we needed to put those hard yards in, stick together as a team and get the win this weekend."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
While RSL haven't been in the best form over the past month, Guthrie was still wary of a number of their players who would need to be nullified to give the Blues a chance of victory.
"It's mostly their bowlers I reckon," he said.
"Then maybe their top order batsman with Ethan Perry and Sam Smith opening.
"Brad McMillan can also bat for most of the innings, so if we can shut them down early and take those new ball wickets, get into the middle order and finish off with the tail it would be good."
Guthrie has been pretty pleased with how the season has panned out for the Blues as they have been able to recover from an 0-3 start to find themselves playing finals.
"It was a slot start to the first half of the season," he said.
"But we regrouped and had a chat about the second half and have got a few more wins on the board now and are in finals."
The Blues are set to welcome back important pair Nathan Cooke and Alex Smeeth for the clash against the Bulldogs and Guthrie is looking forward to welcoming back the experienced duo.
"Cookey can do both with the bat and the ball," he said.
"Then Smeethy opening with the bat and getting the runs on the board is always good."
Looking back on Monday night's win, Guthrie was pretty proud of his performance with the ball as he delivered some top notch death bowling under extreme pressure.
"I was bowling that second last over and Kildare needed just six off the two overs," he said.
"To bowl a maiden and then for Lincoln Lauder to come in and not go for many in the last and to secure the win was very good."
Guthrie also had a cameo earlier in the evening during Mater Dei's innings as he delivered some lofty blows in the final few overs to finish at 35no off 15 balls.
The knock ended up being a winning one for Mater Dei and Guthrie said he wouldn't have any issues if he was required to repeat the feat on Saturday.
"I came in with about 4-5 overs to go and decided to take the bowlers on," he said.
"I was just getting across my stumps, opened up that leg side to the short boundary and getting onto a few was very good.
"But if I need to bring it home, I'll bring it home and hopefully we can get the job done this weekend and work our way to end up in the big dance."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.